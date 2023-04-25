La Salle enters international partnership with fellow Lasallian university in Spain

The agreement will create student, faculty, and research exchange opportunities and more .

La Salle University is forming an international partnership with a fellow Lasallian university.

The partnership with La Salle Ramon Llull University, located in Barcelona, Spain, will bring various opportunities to students and faculty including education exchange programs, research exchange, and other distance learning collaborations.

“This collaboration between La Salle University and La Salle Ramon Llull University is a great opportunity for our students and faculty to be global learners and researchers,” said University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “It’s another strong example of the academic rigor and world-class opportunities that an education at a Lasallian institution can provide.”

Seeking out institutional opportunities to innovate and integrate in a global environment was one of five significant priorities that President Allen outlined in his Inauguration address in October 2022. Of note, he said, was the thoughtful development of partnerships within the existing Lasallian network of educational institutions around the world, which educate more than one million students globally.

On April 18, President Allen welcomed La Salle Ramon Llull University President Josep Santos and senior international relations officer Victor Alves to campus to commemorate the agreement.

—Meg Ryan