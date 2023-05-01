La Salle in the media | April highlights

In the throes of NCAA basketball’s biggest tournament, a handful of La Salle University’s most-recent media appearances centered on the sport.

April highlights include alumni success at the pro and high school ranks of basketball, plus faculty expertise in issues management and racial discrimination:

KYW Newsradio

The sources that supply water to Philadelphia residents faced potential chemical contamination in late March. Public mistrust in the water supply’s safety grew, stemming from delayed communication from city officials. Crisis communications expert Michael Smith, Ph.D., an associate professor of communication, spoke with KYW Newsradio about dealing with issues in real time.

Sacramento Bee

Paul Johnson, ’09, a former La Salle student-athlete who leads basketball operations for the NBA development league team Stockton Kings, won the G-League’s top executive award.

PCN TV

Charles “Chip” Gallagher, Ph.D., professor of sociology and an expert on race in America, joined Pennsylvania Cable Network’s bimonthly series PHRC Speaks to discuss discrimination and the diminishing access to housing for Pennsylvania residents.

Al Dia

Nayeli Picon, ’23, leads campus student organizations and has held internships with Johnson & Johnson. After graduation, she will turn attention toward her nonprofit Proyecto Dalia, to provide education for students in low-income communities. Al Dia has the story.

Philadelphia Inquirer

The buzz of this year’s NCAA Tournament had the Philadelphia Inquirer recollecting the best Final Four moments involving Philadelphia teams. Checking into the newspaper’s top-10 list was the Explorers’ 1954 NCAA championship, led by Tom Gola, ’54.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Tony Chapman, ’76, is one of six Pennsylvania basketball coaches to accrue more than 900 career wins. The Inquirer tells the story of Chapman, a La Salle alumnus who recently retired as the boys basketball coach at Bucks County’s Holy Ghost Prep. Said one of Chapman’s former players: “A teacher impacts more people in a year than most people do in their lifetime. When you look at Tony and you look at the impact that he’s had not only on the players, but the other coaches and the impact that those coaches have had on all of their players — It all stemmed back to him.”

National Endowment for the Humanities

La Salle received a grant from the National Endowment for Humanities to fund a humanities-focused bridge program. The Spotlight on Humanities in Higher Education grant will support the Access Language Through Academics (ALTA) program, an initiative through the Bilingual Undergraduate Studies for Collegiate Advancement (BUSCA) program.

Philadelphia Business Journal

La Salle’s full-time MBA program is mentioned among the most recent U.S. News & World Report national rankings of graduate programs, announced April 25.

