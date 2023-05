Take a look at how Explorers celebrated the special day on social media.

La Salle University awarded degrees to nearly 1,000 students, celebrating graduates across all programs in the Class of 2023 on Saturday, May 13.

Explorers celebrated the special day throughout the weekend.

Take a look at some of the reactions and moments from Commencement, as captured on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by riss tank (@marissa.tankelewicz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by leah (@leahsb__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Salle Univ Student Page (@studentsatlasalle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GET WITH THE POV (@doms.pov)

Thank you @LaSalleUniv for a great commencement today! Congratulations to all of the graduates of the Class of 2023. pic.twitter.com/t34dhzCxZ8 — Jim Plunkett (@Jim_Plunkett) May 14, 2023

Saying goodbye to four stellar human beings. Will miss you all terribly🎓💙🏀💛🎓 @LaSalle_MBB pic.twitter.com/WHJgP0je1M — Christine (@ccahill333) May 13, 2023

Congratulations to Dr. Mindy Tait recipient of Christian R. And and Mary F Lindback award for excellence in teaching @LaSalleUniv. So well deserved pic.twitter.com/y1krkqZXD2 — Dr. Meredith Kneavel Boyd (@YMkneavel) May 13, 2023

Thank you to @SMaryPhilly (@ProjectHOME) for encouraging our @LaSalleUniv grads to go forward and “seek justice birthed of your own revolution of tenderness.” And for reminding us all that “homelessness is the problem not homeless people.”#LaSalleGrad23 pic.twitter.com/ejTTa1wLQi — Caitlin Taylor (@CaitJTaylor) May 13, 2023