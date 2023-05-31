Skip to Main Content
La Salle News

May 31, 2023

La Salle in the media | May highlights

La Salle’s Commencement ceremonies took center stage this month.  

May highlights include graduation coverage, providing accessible pathways to education, and graduates entering the healthcare industry. Plus, athletic programs receive recognition in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.  

La Salle University Commencement  

CBS3  

La Salle conferred nearly 1,000 degrees at its Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.  

A governor, ‘Abbott Elementary’ star and Dateline News anchor are among commencement speakers at Philly-area colleges this spring 

Philadelphia Inquirer  

Sister Mary Scullion, R.S.M., a champion of Philadelphia’s homeless and mentally ill communities, and co-founder of Project HOME, received an honorary degree from La Salle at Commencement Weekend.  The University conferred a doctor of humanitarian services degree to Scullion at its May 13 Undergraduate Commencement ceremony. Scullion then addressed the undergraduates.  

Education begins with accessibility 

Al Dia  

As the Bilingual Undergraduate Studies for Collegiate Advancement (BUSCA) gears up to celebrate 30 years of providing Latinx students access to education at La Salle, director Joanne Woods, spoke with the publication about the program’s work.  

As many nurses say they plan to leave bedside care, these Philly-area grads can’t wait for their first hospital job 

Philadelphia Inquirer 

Recently graduated Mollie Ward, ’23, spoke with the newspaper about her drive to become a registered nurse and readiness to enter the profession.  

Pair of La Salle Athletics Programs Tops in Atlantic 10 in Academic Progress Rate  

Go Explorers  

The women’s soccer and men’s golf programs ranked first among Atlantic 10 programs in Academic Progress Rate, according to the NCAA’s newest data for all Division I schools through the 2021-22 academic year.   

—Meg Ryan   

