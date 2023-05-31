La Salle in the media | May highlights

La Salle’s Commencement ceremonies took center stage this month.

May highlights include graduation coverage, providing accessible pathways to education, and graduates entering the healthcare industry. Plus, athletic programs receive recognition in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.

CBS3

La Salle conferred nearly 1,000 degrees at its Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Sister Mary Scullion, R.S.M., a champion of Philadelphia’s homeless and mentally ill communities, and co-founder of Project HOME, received an honorary degree from La Salle at Commencement Weekend. The University conferred a doctor of humanitarian services degree to Scullion at its May 13 Undergraduate Commencement ceremony. Scullion then addressed the undergraduates.

Al Dia

As the Bilingual Undergraduate Studies for Collegiate Advancement (BUSCA) gears up to celebrate 30 years of providing Latinx students access to education at La Salle, director Joanne Woods, spoke with the publication about the program’s work.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Recently graduated Mollie Ward, ’23, spoke with the newspaper about her drive to become a registered nurse and readiness to enter the profession.

Go Explorers

The women’s soccer and men’s golf programs ranked first among Atlantic 10 programs in Academic Progress Rate, according to the NCAA’s newest data for all Division I schools through the 2021-22 academic year.

—Meg Ryan