Use your La Salle student I.D. for these discounts around Philadelphia

From museums to special events, Explorers can receive free or discounted experiences in the city.

At La Salle University, learning takes place in more than just the classroom.

And with Philadelphia as the backdrop to the 20th and Olney campus, there’s plenty to explore. A valid University I.D. will allow students to receive special discounts on museums, events, and more.

Here’s a list of where in Philadelphia Lasallians can use their student discount.

Museums

African American Museum in Philadelphia

Student price: $10

Founded in 1976, the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) is the first institution funded and built by a major city. This museum aims to preserve, interpret and exhibit the heritage of African Americans. Visitors can view exhibitions focused on the achievements and aspirations of African Americans from pre-colonial times through current day.

The Barnes Foundation

Student price: $5, call 215-278-7000 for purchase

Celebrate 100 years by viewing pieces from The Barnes’ permanent collection including paintings by Renoir, Cézanne, Matisse, Picasso, Modigliani, Van Gogh, and other artists, plus African sculpture, metalwork, and decorative arts.

The Fabric Workshop and Museum

Student price: Admission is free for all with a $5 suggested donation

This contemporary art museum showcases a variety of innovative works deriving from mediums like fabric, sculpture, painting, and more.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Student price: $14

This iconic spot in the city is home to 200 galleries of a variety of art ranging from American to Contemporary to European and Asian works.

Rodin Museum

Student price: pay as you wish, suggested donation is $7

Step into the world of French sculptor Auguste Rodin with this large collection of work. The gardens are free and open year-round.

The Rosenbach

Student price: $7.50

Enjoy a variety of exhibitions filled with rare books, manuscripts, and art. Tours are also available.

Science History Institute Museum & Library

Student price: $0, admission is free for all visitors

Explore lesser-known and overlooked stories from the history of science and technology. Throughout the various exhibitions, visitors will learn about the history of scientific successes and failures, with a focus on how science and society intersect.

Woodmere Art Museum

Student price: $0, free to all on Sundays

Celebrate the art and artists of Philadelphia at this Chestnut Hill museum. The Woodmere collection includes more than 9,000 pieces of art.

Attractions

Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site

Student price: $0, admission is free for all visitors

Take a step into the author’s world at this historical spot. Visitors can tour the home, including the basement that reminds readers of The Black Cat, and take a photo beside the raven statue.

Independence Hall

Student price: $1 for all to attend a tour

Step into history by reliving where the United States came to be through the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

National Constitution Center

Student price: $13

Learn more about America’s history and the Constitution through a variety of exhibits and programs.

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

Student price: $12

This unique space educates its visitors on folk, mosaic, and visionary art. Visitors can walk through Isaiah Zagar’s mosaics and murals.

Wonderspaces

Student price: $20

Take a walk-through artwork in this 24,000 square foot location. It currently features 15 immersive and interactive works. Visit more than once as artworks are changed out every few months.

Theater

Wilma Theater

Student price: $15

Request a discounted rate to shows at this theater. Its 2023-24 season begins this November.

Other venues

The Walnut Street Theatre offers discounted tickets of $25 for anyone under the age of 24. The Kimmel Cultural Campus offers a community rush program for discounted tickets the day of the performance.

—Meg Ryan