Response to the Supreme Court decision

Explorers,

Following yesterday’s Supreme Court Decision overturning affirmative action in college admissions, La Salle University remains committed to recruiting and retaining a diverse student population that includes and honors diversity in all of its beauty and many forms.

In alignment with the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, and as a Lasallian university, we are guided by Catholic Social Teaching to foster an inclusive, diverse, and culturally respectful community, while embracing the five core principles of Lasallian education, most notably, an inclusive community that celebrates diversity and welcomes all members of the community. As a result, we pride ourselves on a holistic approach to the admission process and we will continue, within the legal constraints of this decision, to seek students who will bring their unique experiences, perspectives, and identities to our campus community.

As a university, we take seriously our responsibility to actively seek out opportunities to bring diverse, well-reasoned-ideas, traditions, and points of view to our campus in a manner that provides great value for our faculty, staff, and students as we prepare Explorers to lead lives of purpose and impact in an increasingly diverse democracy and global society.

Sincerely,

Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

President