Incoming first-year student makes appearance on ‘Tamron Hall Show’

Zyenna Martinez, ’27, found a home at La Salle after she thought her college timeline would be derailed when her SATs were lost.

Zyenna Martinez, ’27, felt like her college journey was in the air when a group of El Paso High School students’ SATs were lost after a UPS truck’s doors flew open enroute.

The Texas native was unsure how the disqualified test would affect her college admissions.

However, a visit to La Salle University changed everything for the high school senior. Martinez not only was able to apply without SAT scores but received the Christain Brothers Scholarship and an athletic scholarship for Swimming and Diving.

La Salle wasn’t initially on Martinez’s list of universities. But a visit made the University stand out among the rest.

“I went on a recruiting visit and felt right at home,” she said. “I wanted a school that was small and didn’t have too many students and La Salle had that. The swim team made my experience very fun and took me out to see the city.”

Quickly, Martinez knew she wanted to be an Explorer.

“La Salle had my heart,” she said.

However, paying for college was another challenge for the first-year student. When she heard she’d received a full ride, everything changed.

“When my financial aid letter came in, I was hesitant and was looking at other colleges because I couldn’t afford it,” she explained. “I applied to the Christian Brothers Scholarship and wasn’t sure if I would receive it. I was at a swim meet when I got the call that I had received the full tuition scholarship, I was beyond shocked.”

The Christian Brothers Scholarship is a merit-based award. Its applicants are “reviewed holistically with particular emphasis placed on cumulative grade point average, strength of curriculum and academic and extracurricular leadership as evidenced by honors and awards.”

Martinez also received an athletic scholarship for the Swimming and Diving team.

“I wanted to take the burden off my mom when it came to helping me pay for college but now, I have the opportunity of being on a full ride,” she said.

Martinez shared her story on ABC’s Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, June 13. This was the student’s second appearance after she first appeared to discuss the lost SATs.

“Tamron Hall’s team first reached out to me when they heard the story about the SATS being lost,” Martinez said. “They told me at the end of my last appearance that they wanted a follow up later to see what school I will be attending and contacted me four days before they flew us out. It was a very surreal moment for me, walking into a room set up with snacks and drinks and then getting my hair and makeup done. They made my experience unforgettable and made us feel so comfortable and welcomed.”

Now that the college decision has been made, Martinez is excited to get unpacked at 20th and Olney this fall.

“I’m most excited to try new things and meet new people at La Salle and be active in my new community,” she said.

—Meg Ryan