La Salle News

July 13, 2023

La Salle in the media | June highlights

La Salle University received a variety of media mentions in June.   

June’s highlights included an incoming student’s journey to La Salle, the announcement of a new athletic director, and enrollment initiatives following a regional University’s closure announcement.  

As the Cabrini community reels from its closure announcement, other Catholic colleges woo its students 

Philadelphia Inquirer 

Following the announcement of Cabrini University’s closure in June 2024, La Salle University responded with open arms to students, offering an expedited application process, net tuition match, and specialized campus visit days. 

La Salle names Villanova’s Ashwin Puri its new athletic director

Philadelphia Inquirer 

The University announced its incoming Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics, Ashwin “Ash” Puri, on Friday, June 23. Puri and University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer about what this meant for La Salle’s athletics department. 

Student Whose S.A.T. Scores Were Disqualified After UPS Truck Mishap Gives Amazing Update 

Tamron Hall Show  

Incoming first-year student Zyenna Martinez, ’27, found her dream school in La Salle. She was anxious her college journey would be put on hold when a delivery truck in El Paso, Texas, lost a group of SAT tests. Martinez shared her story on the ABC talk show about receiving the Christian Brother scholarship and an athletics scholarship, making it possible for her to become an Explorer. 

Discount retailer Forman Mills lays off 119 employees due to ‘economic circumstances’

WHYY 

Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., Co-Chair and Associate Professor of marketing, spoke with a reporter about the status of discount retailers as consumers have tightened their belts on spending.  

—Meg Ryan 

