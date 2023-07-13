La Salle in the media | June highlights

La Salle University received a variety of media mentions in June.

June’s highlights included an incoming student’s journey to La Salle, the announcement of a new athletic director, and enrollment initiatives following a regional University’s closure announcement.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Following the announcement of Cabrini University’s closure in June 2024, La Salle University responded with open arms to students, offering an expedited application process, net tuition match, and specialized campus visit days.

Philadelphia Inquirer

The University announced its incoming Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics, Ashwin “Ash” Puri, on Friday, June 23. Puri and University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer about what this meant for La Salle’s athletics department.

Tamron Hall Show

Incoming first-year student Zyenna Martinez, ’27, found her dream school in La Salle. She was anxious her college journey would be put on hold when a delivery truck in El Paso, Texas, lost a group of SAT tests. Martinez shared her story on the ABC talk show about receiving the Christian Brother scholarship and an athletics scholarship, making it possible for her to become an Explorer.

WHYY

Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., Co-Chair and Associate Professor of marketing, spoke with a reporter about the status of discount retailers as consumers have tightened their belts on spending.

—Meg Ryan