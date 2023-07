Students in the Class of 2027 visited 20th and Olney this summer for Ready, Set, Explore.

The new student orientation, held on June 13, 20, 22, 26, 29, and July 10 and 13, included various activities including educational sessions, tours, and socials to help incoming Explorers get to know campus.

View a few highlights from June’s orientation below:

—Arianna Hemmings and Meg Ryan