How La Salle is supporting Cabrini students through the transfer process

La Salle University is here for the students who will be affected by Cabrini University’s closure in June 2024.

“La Salle welcomes Cabrini University students with open arms,” said University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “Our institution is not only known for our academic reputation, but also our Lasallian values that keep us anchored in community and association.”

To make the transfer process easier, the University is supporting students through a variety of ways:

Expedited application review

Cabrini students who apply to transfer to La Salle will receive an expedited application review process without fees or essay requirements. Students in good academic standing will be guaranteed admission and receive a net tuition match with a Cabrini transfer award.

La Salle’s admission and financial counselors will work with undergraduate and graduate transfers from Cabrini, including the Class of 2027, to make sure students are prepared for the upcoming Fall semester.

Credits made easy

La Salle has an optimized transfer credit evaluation process to ensure on-time graduation for the majority of the University’s programs.

Schedule a visit

La Salle would like to welcome Cabrini students to its campus. Register for a personalized campus visit here.

Submit your application

Cabrini students can begin their transfer to La Salle immediately through the Undergraduate or Graduate applications.