La Salle’s Board of Trustees appoints new member

Trustee Terry Coyne, ’04, MBA ’05, assumed his role on July 1.

La Salle University’s Board of Trustees elected Terrance Coyne, ’04, MBA ’05, as its newest member, effective July 1.

Coyne is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Royalty Pharma in New York. He joined Royalty Pharma in 2010. Previously, Coyne was the vice president of biotech equity research at J.P. Morgan and an associate of biotech equity research at Rodman & Renshaw. He began his career at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

“Terry is a prime example of where a La Salle degree can take you. He will be a wonderful addition to the Board of Trustees. He brings a keen understanding of strategic governance and the role a university board can play in enhancing the student experience.” – University President Dan Allen, Ph.D.

“I am excited to join the La Salle University Board of Trustees,” said Coyne. “My experience at La Salle in both academics and athletics laid the foundation for my professional life. I am excited to give back to the University.”

“I am pleased to welcome Terry Coyne to the Board of Trustees,” said Ellen E. Reilly, ’83, Board Chair. “I am proud of the work the Board is doing to help President Allen, advance his vision and continue the University’s historic mission. Terry will help us continue these initiatives.”

Coyne received his bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s in business administration (MBA) from La Salle. He was also a member of the cross country and track teams.

—Meg Ryan