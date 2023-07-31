La Salle named to Best College in America list

Money Magazine recognized La Salle University as one of the best colleges in America.

According to the publication’s Best Colleges in America 2023 report, the University received a four out of five-star rating.

The magazine “analyzed dozens of data points, including graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and alumni salaries” to create a star rating system highlighting where “tuition (and time) is likely to pay off,” according to its methodology.

“It is an honor for La Salle to be recognized as one of the best universities in the U.S.,” said University President Dan Allen, Ph.D. “The work our faculty and staff put in to provide students with a rigorous academic experience supported by our Lasallian values is something I am proud of everyday. Our students receive a rewarding liberal arts education that provides them with endless opportunities following graduation.”

only three Catholic universities in the Philadelphia region to earn four stars or above on Money Magazine’s list.

This is one of La Salle’s most recent ranking accolades.

U.S. News & World Report recognized La Salle University’s full-time MBA program in its most recent national rankings of graduate programs. The full-time MBA program landed in the top 30% nationally in job-placement rate with 95.2% of graduates securing full-time employment within three months of graduation.

Joining the full-time MBA program in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Graduate Programs rankings were La Salle’s public health (MPH) and nursing (DNP) programs.

U.S. News & World Report also recognized La Salle University’s online graduate-level nursing program and online MBA in its recent national rankings of online programs.

La Salle’s online cybersecurity graduate program was also recognized as one of the top 20 Best Online Master’s in Cybersecurity Degrees in 2023 by Fortune.

—Meg Ryan