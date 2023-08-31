La Salle welcomes new Vice President of Enrollment Management 

Greg Nayor , Ph.D., begins his role effective Monday, October 2.

Greg Nayor, Ph.D., will serve as La Salle’s Vice President of Enrollment Management, effective Monday, Oct. 2, the University announced.

Nayor comes to La Salle with 23-plus years of professional experience in higher education. He most recently served as senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Daemen University in Amherst, Ny. The role included overseeing the student experience including enrollment management, marketing and communications, retention and persistence efforts, and other key strategic initiatives.

At Daemen, Nayor worked to stabilize and grow enrollment management, reimagine student life on campus, develop key diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and lead the emergency response efforts of the institution throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his new role at La Salle, Nayor will oversee the enrollment division including undergraduate, graduate, and adult student admission, financial aid, student accounts receivable, enrollment services, operations, systems, and analytics.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the La Salle University community,” Nayor said. “La Salle is an historic institution that for over 160 years has provided students with a top-notch education, real world experiences, and a commitment to service to the community. I am excited to work with faculty and the enrollment management team as we grow our student body and work to fulfill the new strategic plan implemented by President Allen and the La Salle leadership team.”

Nayor has led enrollment management teams through strategic planning processes and developed recruitment plans to yield student growth. He’s also led fundraising efforts and oversaw planning and renovations for an improved student experience. Prior to his time at Daemen University, he served in leadership roles at the University of the Arts and Virginia Intermont College.

With a heavy professional focus on strategic planning, enrollment management, emergency response, and creating inclusive communities, Nayor has presented and consulted on these topics, along with, serving as associate faculty for 10-plus years at higher education institutions including Immaculata University, Drexel University, Penn State University World Campus, and Buffalo University.

Nayor holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Virginia. He also received his Master of Science in education and Bachelor of Arts in history and secondary education from State University of New York at Potsdam.

“La Salle is pleased to welcome Dr. Nayor to our campus,” President Dan Allen, Ph.D., said. “His two decades-plus experience as a leader in higher education will serve as an asset to La Salle as we navigate today’s world of admissions in higher education. I am confident Dr. Nayor will position us to be successful and competitive in our recruitment strategies.”

— Meg Ryan