From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events and activities.

Members of the La Salle community can immerse themselves in on-campus festivals, discussions, and activities, along with off-campus events.

Check out what’s happening this month to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month:

On Campus

OLAS Nights

On Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., attend the Men’s Soccer game against Saint Joseph’s University in McCarthy Stadium. La Salle’s Organization of Latino American Students (OLAS) will decorate the fence with flags and will be in attendance. Learn who OLAS is and support the organization through purchasing Jarritos, a Mexican soft drink and Paletas, fruity popsicles. The organization will hold another night at the Women’s Soccer game against Fordham University on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Multicultural International Center (MIC) Welcome Reception

On Sept. 21 from 4:45-6 p.m., the Multicultural International Center will hold its welcome reception in the Union Ballroom.

Gira Latina Festival

On Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m., celebrate in the Hansen Quad with a festival of activities. The event will be moved to the Union Ballroom if it rains.

With This Light movie viewing and discussion

On Oct. 9, settle into Founder’s Hall Auditorium for a movie viewing of With This Light. The documentary tells the story of Sister Maria Rosa Leggol and her legacy as an activist and entrepreneur who has helped over 87,000 Honduran children escape poverty. Afterward, participate in a Q & A discussion with the film’s executive producer. Honduran foods will be served from 6-6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 6:30-8:45 p.m.

In Philadelphia

Arte en las Calles: Opera in the Park at Esperanza Arts Center

Sept. 16, 4261 North 5th Street

Enjoy an evening of live performances, Latin music, food trucks, and an opera projected on the theatre screen at Esperanza Arts Center. The free event begins at 6 p.m.

El Mercado Cultural at Cherry Street Pier

Sept. 16, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd

Browse through vendors, taste on-site foods, and take home your own art project at this market. The event is free with concessions and market items pay-as-you-go.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Sept. 18–22, various locations

Dine at Latino-owned and operated restaurants throughout Greater Philadelphia. Buy two dinner entrees and get an appetizer or dessert free of charge.

Puerto Rican Day Parade

Sept. 24, Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Celebrate in the center of the city with traditional Latino music, poetry, and dance.

The 5th Latin American Book Fair at Taller Puertorriqueño

Oct. 14, 2600 N 5th St.

Book lovers, authors, illustrators, and more come together for this event. Browse through titles to find your next good read.

Coco Live-to-Film Concert at the Kimmel Center

Oct. 15, 300 S Broad St.

View Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-to-Film Concert with a movie screening alongside a performance of the musical score by a 20-member Latin ensemble, Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México.

— Meg Ryan