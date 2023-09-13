Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on campus, around Philadelphia
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events and activities.
Members of the La Salle community can immerse themselves in on-campus festivals, discussions, and activities, along with off-campus events.
Check out what’s happening this month to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month:
On Campus
OLAS Nights
On Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., attend the Men’s Soccer game against Saint Joseph’s University in McCarthy Stadium. La Salle’s Organization of Latino American Students (OLAS) will decorate the fence with flags and will be in attendance. Learn who OLAS is and support the organization through purchasing Jarritos, a Mexican soft drink and Paletas, fruity popsicles. The organization will hold another night at the Women’s Soccer game against Fordham University on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
Multicultural International Center (MIC) Welcome Reception
On Sept. 21 from 4:45-6 p.m., the Multicultural International Center will hold its welcome reception in the Union Ballroom.
Gira Latina Festival
On Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m., celebrate in the Hansen Quad with a festival of activities. The event will be moved to the Union Ballroom if it rains.
With This Light movie viewing and discussion
On Oct. 9, settle into Founder’s Hall Auditorium for a movie viewing of With This Light. The documentary tells the story of Sister Maria Rosa Leggol and her legacy as an activist and entrepreneur who has helped over 87,000 Honduran children escape poverty. Afterward, participate in a Q & A discussion with the film’s executive producer. Honduran foods will be served from 6-6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 6:30-8:45 p.m.