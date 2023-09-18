La Salle earns high rankings for Economic Mobility, Earning Performance, and Service in Third Way and Washington Monthly reports

The University recently received a variety of accolades including offer ing a high return on investment while making education accessible to students with the greatest financial need.

La Salle University performed highly in recent rankings including placing in the top tier on Third Way’s Economic Mobility Index and earning high rankings on Washington Monthly’s College Guide and Rankings for earnings and service.

Learn more about the University’s recent accolades:

Third Way Economic Mobility Index

La Salle University is among the top 20% of colleges and universities performing highly on return on investment and providing accessible education, according to recent rankings.

The University placed within tier one on the Economic Mobility Index released by the nonprofit think tank Third Way.

“Third Way first introduced the Economic Mobility Index (EMI) in 2022 to approach assessing institutions of higher education,” the nonprofit stated. “Distinct from traditional rankings and measures of institutional value, we seek to highlight institutions that are fulfilling higher education’s purpose of promoting economic mobility for their students.”

Utilizing the latest data from the College Scorecard, La Salle landed in tier one the Economic Mobility Index. This tier ranking places the University within the top 20% of institutions on the EMI.

La Salle was also lauded for its price-to-earnings premium (PEP) particularly for low-income students. This shows the years it takes for a student to pay down the total net cost. The University landed at 3.71 years.

This ranking comes on the heels of other accolades for La Salle. Here are a few of the most recent rankings:

Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly listed La Salle within the top 150 national universities in its annual College Guide and Rankings. The publication ranks 4-year colleges and universities based on what they do for the country, including their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and promoting public service. La Salle also landed within the top-half of colleges in the Northeast for best bang for the buck.

The publication listed La Salle within the top 75 national universities for service, a metric determined through looking at national, military, and community service activity and within the top 50 for earnings performance, a metric determined by “using actual versus predicted earnings of students 10 years after college entry.”

“Once again, La Salle University is recognized as a university offering its students a high return-on-investment. Our students receive a rigorous academic experience that transforms the trajectory of their lives,” said President Dan Allen, Ph.D. “I am proud to see our University ranked so highly and acknowledged for the research of faculty, service-work of our students, and the life-changing experience we provide at a responsible price point.”

Economic diversity

U.S. News and World Report noted that 37% of La Salle’s undergraduate students are receiving Pell Grants, listing the University as a top school for economic diversity across national universities.

Additional rankings

Forbes also listed La Salle as one of America’s Top Colleges in 2023.

Money Magazine recently recognized the University as one of the best colleges in America. The institution received a four out of five-star ranking on the Best Colleges in America 2023 report.

— Meg Ryan