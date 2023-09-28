La Salle University announces TruMark Financial Center renovation project

The upgraded arena will feature a 360-degree bowl design, along with upgrades to the video boards, audio system, lighting, and in-game production to enhance the entire fan experience.

With much fanfare, La Salle announced renovations to TruMark Financial Center for a reimagined college basketball experience.

The University unveiled the plans on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with a video followed by a fireside chat that included President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics Ashwin Puri, Men’s Basketball Coach Fran

Dunphy, ’70, and Women’s Basketball Coach Mountain MacGillivray, and was moderated by Meg Kane, ’03.

The upgraded arena will feature a 360-degree bowl design that will change the court orientation to east to west instead of north to south. The new seating will place fans closer to gameplay. There will also be a hospitality area and additional premium seating surrounding the court.

“In any university setting athletics often serves as the front porch to the university,” Allen said in the video announcement shared at the event. “There are amazing things happening beyond that front porch. For me, the Athletics Department and all of our student athletes serve a role to invite people into the University to experience the greatness of what we have here.”

Explorer fans can also expect upgrades to the video boards, audio system, lighting, and in-game production to enhance the entire fan experience.

The renovation project is made possible through a generous gift from the late John

Glaser, ’62, and will be renamed John Glaser Arena. La Salle basketball legend Tom Gola, ’55, who is currently the arena’s namesake will be honored through the creation of Tom Gola Plaza, an area next to the arena where a statue of the Hall of Famer now stands, and the driveway in front of the arena will be renamed Tom Gola Way.

Preliminary work has already begun with the main renovations beginning at the close of this basketball season. The completion goal is for the opening of the 2024-25 basketball season, Puri explained.

“It’s going to be such a meaningful change to this program, both men’s and women’s programs, all of our student athletes, all of our current students, staff, faculty, and our entire community so we’re really excited,” Puri said.

The new arena will create a loud, intimate, and intense atmosphere, Puri added.

Dunphy said the upgraded arena design will be a key factor in the home court advantage. Fans surrounding the court will be a central piece to the encouragement and excitement players look for.

“These young men and young ladies are in here every single day to work at their craft, they want to get better, and when they see that new and improved renovations that are here, I think they will be excited by that. I think our student population will be very excited,” Dunphy said. “We’re excited like crazy to have a new facility. It’s something that they will be very proud of and that everybody from La Salle to be proud of.”

Women’s Basketball Coach Mountain MacGillivray agreed that the arena will make a big impact on the University.

“A big part of the recruiting process is going to be coming through here and being able to show off a brand-new arena,” he said. “La Salle University offers an incredible education with a faculty that really cares about the students. We’ve had so much to offer our kids but being able to throw a brand-new arena on top of that is going to be a big part of our future success.”

Puri said this is just the beginning of the upgrades the Athletic Department plans to make for an improved student athlete and University community experience.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball teams are on sale now.

Season tickets can be purchased with priority access and the best available seating for next year by visiting goexplorers.com/tickets or calling 215-951-1999. Through Oct. 4, fans can use the code ARENA to receive 10 percent off season tickets for the 2023-24 season when purchasing online.

—Meg Ryan