Commencement 2019 Recap

“Every organization I have been a part of has influenced me and taught me skills I will use beyond my undergrad career. My mentors have given me invaluable guidance and my friends have supported me all along the way. La Salle has prepared me to continue my education and enter the real world, and I am extremely grateful for that.”
“As I reflect on my time at La Salle University, I recognize that my journey to adulthood in these last six years was all worth it. My educational path at La Salle University began with uncertainty of what I wanted for my future. I decided to double major in speech pathology and Spanish and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2017.”
“Through the Business Scholars program, I was able to work for my favorite sports organization, the Philadelphia Eagles, and learn what business in sports was like. I was fortunate enough to be interning during the year of the Super Bowl and was able to actually attend the Super Bowl in Minneapolis and get a Super Bowl ring. This was the experience of a lifetime and something I could not have been experienced in the first place had it not been for the Business Scholars Program.”
“My dream of college started at the age of 18 when I started Community College of Philadelphia but dropped out because I was pregnant. One day I was watching La Salle Men’s basketball team win the championship and at that moment I wanted to become a Lasallian. I started Community College again and was involved in a serious tractor-trailer accident which left me bedridden for 2 years, so I had to drop out again. It became a reality 4 years ago when I decided to go back to Community College again to pursue my dream as a college student.”
“I’ve always said I didn’t want my illness and situation define who I am. I want people to know that not only was I struggling with my health, but I was still involved on campus, going to class, and able to graduate in four years. I’m even graduating with honors. I just want people to know that even though it gets difficult and life comes at you, you can still persevere.”
“My experience at La Salle has been one of the best experiences that I have ever had. The students, staff, and faculty all treated me with respect and welcomed me into their family environment with open arms. Although my first semester started off rough, I was able to excel from then on due to the support of the staff. The dedication of the staff and faculty towards their students is one of the reasons that I am glad that I chose to be a part of the La Salle community.”