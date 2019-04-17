Commencement 2019 Recap

Lisa Rollins

“My experience at La Salle has been one of the best experiences that I have ever had. The students, staff, and faculty all treated me with respect and welcomed me into their family environment with open arms. Although my first semester started off rough, I was able to excel from then on due to the support of the staff. The dedication of the staff and faculty towards their students is one of the reasons that I am glad that I chose to be a part of the La Salle community.”

