La Salle votes

Poll Shuttles: If students are registered using their on-campus address, their polling place is the Widener School (1450 Olney Ave). The La Salle shuttle will make stops at the Widener driveway if students let the shuttle driver know they are going to vote. Additionally, a group of students will be meeting to walk to the polls at the 19th Street Gate at 12:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Donut Forget to Vote: Before or after visiting the polls, stop by the Donut Forget to Vote tables between 8:30-10:30 a.m. in Communication Center, St. Benilde Tower, Founders’ Hall, Hayman Hall, Holroyd Hall, or Union Lobby. Grab a donut and get polling place information as well as what to do if you encounter problems at the polls.
With the 2024 presidential election quickly approaching on Nov. 5, La Salle University is providing the campus community with voter engagement information.
As a reminder, some unaffiliated groups have been targeting La Salle students in unauthorized voter registration drives. Here are do’s and don’t’s relating to voter registration:
Do’s
Don’t’s
La Salle students can register to vote using either their home address or school address! Already registered? You can change your registration here.
If you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you can apply for a mail ballot at Vote.PA.gov/MailBallot or find your polling place at Vote.PA.gov/PollingPlace.
Questions? You can also get your voter questions answered at the new local satellite election office at 5301 Chew Avenue at Shoppes at La Salle. The satellite location will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
Services Provided:
If you would like to volunteer to become a poll worker, you can learn more here.
To learn more about what’s on your ballot, check out this Interactive Voter Guide from the Committee of Seventy, Philadelphia’s only independent good government organization.
Take the ALL IN Democracy Challenge Pledge to Vote
Please be aware that a “postmark” is an official stamp on an envelope that indicates when and where the mail was accepted by the post office. The “received by” date indicates when the mail is delivered by the USPS to an authorized individual or office. Learn more.
|Pennsylvania
|New Jersey
|Maryland
|New York
|Delaware
|Last day to register to vote
|Oct. 21
|Oct. 15
|21 days before Election Day. You may also register during early voting or on Election Day with proof of address.
|In Person: 10 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 15 days before Election Day. Received 10 days before Election Day. Online: 10 days before Election Day.
|Oct. 12
|Last day to request a mail-in ballot
|Oct. 29 by 5 p.m.
|Oct. 29
|Nov. 1
|In Person: Received 1 day before Election Day. By Mail: Received 15 days before Election Day. Online: Received 15 days before Election Day
|Nov. 1 by 1 p.m.
|Early Voting
|You can apply for, receive, and vote an early in-person absentee or mail-in ballot at your County Elections Office through the 5 p.m. Oct. 29 deadline.
|Oct. 26–Nov. 3. Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Oct. 24–31
|Oct. 26–Nov. 3
|Oct. 25–29
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 30–Nov. 3
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
|General Election
|Nov. 5
|Nov. 5
|Nov. 5
|Nov. 5
|Nov. 5
|Mail-in ballots must be received
|8 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks will not be honored
|Postmarked on or before Election Day and received on or before Nov. 11, 2024
|Postmarked by Nov. 5
|Postmarked by Nov. 5
|8 p.m. on Election Day