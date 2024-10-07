La Salle votes

La Salle Votes

Election Day Details – Nov. 5

Poll Shuttles: If students are registered using their on-campus address, their polling place is the Widener School (1450 Olney Ave). The La Salle shuttle will make stops at the Widener driveway if students let the shuttle driver know they are going to vote. Additionally, a group of students will be meeting to walk to the polls at the 19th Street Gate at 12:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Donut Forget to Vote: Before or after visiting the polls, stop by the Donut Forget to Vote tables between 8:30-10:30 a.m. in Communication Center, St. Benilde Tower, Founders’ Hall, Hayman Hall, Holroyd Hall, or Union Lobby. Grab a donut and get polling place information as well as what to do if you encounter problems at the polls.

The 2024 General Election will take place on November 5! Learn how your voice can be heard.

With the 2024 presidential election quickly approaching on Nov. 5, La Salle University is providing the campus community with voter engagement information. 

  1. By making this pledge, you promise to vote during elections in 2024.
  2. Know your ballot before heading to the polls: BallotReady.org or BallotPedia.org.
  3. Register to Vote. See important information below. 
  4. Be in the know. Visit our resources below to be an informed voter. 
  5. On Election Day: Step Up for Democracy – meet at the De La Salle statue at the 19th St. gate at 12:30 p.m. to walk to the polls.

Voter Registration

In order to vote, you must be registered. Click here to check if you are registered to vote. Click here to check each state’s voter registration deadline.

Pennsylvania

Online, Mail-in (received by), and In-person voting registration deadline: Oct. 21, 2024. 
Delaware

Online, Mail-in (postmarked), and In-person voting registration deadline: Oct. 12, 2024
New York

Online, Mail-in (received by), and In-person voting registration deadline: Oct. 26, 2024
New Jersey

Online, Mail-in (postmarked), and In-person voting registration deadline: Oct. 15, 2024
Maryland

Online and Mail-in (postmarked) voting registration deadline: Oct. 15, 2024; In-person voting registration deadline: Nov. 5, 2024
Virginia

Online and Mail-in (postmarked) voting registration deadline: Oct. 15, 2024; In-person voting registration deadline: Up to and including on Election Day – Nov. 5, 2024.
California

Online and Mail-in (postmarked) voting registration deadline: Oct. 21, 2024; In-person voting registration deadline: Nov. 5, 2024
Connecticut

Online and Mail-in (postmarked) voting registration deadline: Oct. 18, 2024; In-person voting registration deadline: Nov. 5, 2024
As a reminder, some unaffiliated groups have been targeting La Salle students in unauthorized voter registration drives. Here are do’s and don’t’s relating to voter registration:

Do’s

Don’t’s

  • Do not give out your Social Security Number
  • Do not provide bank account information
  • Do not give out any personal information

Change of Registration Location

La Salle students can register to vote using either their home address or school address! Already registered? You can change your registration here.

Request Mail-In/Absentee Ballot

If you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you can apply for a mail ballot at Vote.PA.gov/MailBallot or find your polling place at Vote.PA.gov/PollingPlace

Absentee Ballot Deadlines 

Rules in Your State 

Local Satellite Election Office

Questions? You can also get your voter questions answered at the new local satellite election office at 5301 Chew Avenue at Shoppes at La Salle. The satellite location will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

Services Provided: 

  • Register to vote 
  • Update voter registration 
  • Apply for mail-in or absentee ballots, as well as completing and returning them 
  • Obtain replacement ballots, declaration envelopes, and/or secrecy envelopes 
  • Request emergency absentee ballots 

If you would like to volunteer to become a poll worker, you can learn more here.  

Voting in Philadelphia?

To learn more about what’s on your ballot, check out this Interactive Voter Guide from the Committee of Seventy, Philadelphia’s only independent good government organization. 

Take the ALL IN Democracy Challenge Pledge to Vote 

Share on social media using the #LaSalleVotes and follow us on Instagram

Important Deadlines

Please be aware that a “postmark” is an official stamp on an envelope that indicates when and where the mail was accepted by the post office. The “received by” date indicates when the mail is delivered by the USPS to an authorized individual or office. Learn more.

 Pennsylvania New Jersey Maryland New York Delaware 
Last day to register to vote Oct. 21 Oct. 15 21 days before Election Day. You may also register during early voting or on Election Day with proof of address. In Person: 10 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 15 days before Election Day. Received 10 days before Election Day. Online: 10 days before Election Day. Oct. 12 
Last day to request a mail-in ballot Oct. 29 by 5 p.m. Oct. 29 Nov. 1 In Person: Received 1 day before Election Day. By Mail: Received 15 days before Election Day. Online: Received 15 days before Election Day Nov. 1 by 1 p.m. 
 Early Voting You can apply for, receive, and vote an early in-person absentee or mail-in ballot at your County Elections Office through the 5 p.m. Oct. 29 deadline. Oct. 26–Nov. 3. Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 
Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 		Oct. 24–31 Oct. 26–Nov. 3 Oct. 25–29
11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 30–Nov. 3
7 a.m.-7 p.m. 
General Election Nov. 5 Nov. 5 Nov. 5  Nov. 5 Nov. 5 
Mail-in ballots must be received  8 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks will not be honored Postmarked on or before Election Day and received on or before Nov. 11, 2024 Postmarked by Nov. 5 Postmarked by Nov. 5 8 p.m. on Election Day 

Resources

Non-partisan voter guides

Media Bias

Fact Checking