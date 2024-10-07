La Salle votes

Change of Registration Location

La Salle students can register to vote using either their home address or school address! Already registered? You can change your registration here.

Request Mail-In/Absentee Ballot

If you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you can apply for a mail ballot at Vote.PA.gov/MailBallot or find your polling place at Vote.PA.gov/PollingPlace.

Absentee Ballot Deadlines

Rules in Your State

Local Satellite Election Office

Questions? You can also get your voter questions answered at the new local satellite election office at 5301 Chew Avenue at Shoppes at La Salle. The satellite location will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

Services Provided:

Register to vote

Update voter registration

Apply for mail-in or absentee ballots, as well as completing and returning them

Obtain replacement ballots, declaration envelopes, and/or secrecy envelopes

Request emergency absentee ballots

If you would like to volunteer to become a poll worker, you can learn more here.

Voting in Philadelphia?

To learn more about what’s on your ballot, check out this Interactive Voter Guide from the Committee of Seventy, Philadelphia’s only independent good government organization.

Take the ALL IN Democracy Challenge Pledge to Vote

Important Deadlines

Please be aware that a “postmark” is an official stamp on an envelope that indicates when and where the mail was accepted by the post office. The “received by” date indicates when the mail is delivered by the USPS to an authorized individual or office. Learn more.

Pennsylvania New Jersey Maryland New York Delaware Last day to register to vote Oct. 21 Oct. 15 21 days before Election Day. You may also register during early voting or on Election Day with proof of address. In Person: 10 days before Election Day. By Mail: Postmarked 15 days before Election Day. Received 10 days before Election Day. Online: 10 days before Election Day. Oct. 12 Last day to request a mail-in ballot Oct. 29 by 5 p.m. Oct. 29 Nov. 1 In Person: Received 1 day before Election Day. By Mail: Received 15 days before Election Day. Online: Received 15 days before Election Day Nov. 1 by 1 p.m. Early Voting You can apply for, receive, and vote an early in-person absentee or mail-in ballot at your County Elections Office through the 5 p.m. Oct. 29 deadline. Oct. 26–Nov. 3. Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 24–31 Oct. 26–Nov. 3 Oct. 25–29

11 a.m.-7 p.m.



Oct. 30–Nov. 3

7 a.m.-7 p.m. General Election Nov. 5 Nov. 5 Nov. 5 Nov. 5 Nov. 5 Mail-in ballots must be received 8 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks will not be honored Postmarked on or before Election Day and received on or before Nov. 11, 2024 Postmarked by Nov. 5 Postmarked by Nov. 5 8 p.m. on Election Day

Resources