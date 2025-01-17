The John Henry Newman Lecture Series is a series of lectures by prominent academics, intellectuals, and civic leaders providing the community of life-long learners, and high school students and their parents from across the Philadelphia metropolitan area opportunities to learn new perspectives, to think critically about salient issues confronting society, and engage in civil dialogue.
All are welcome to this free lecture series that will start at 6 p.m. in the Holroyd Hall Atrium. Light refreshments will be provided.
Why the Constitution Matters | Tuesday, Feb. 4
Presented by Michael J. Gerhardt, Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill