The John Henry Newman Lecture Series is a series of lectures by prominent academics, intellectuals, and civic leaders providing the community of life-long learners, and high school students and their parents from across the Philadelphia metropolitan area opportunities to learn new perspectives, to think critically about salient issues confronting society, and engage in civil dialogue.

All are welcome to this free lecture series that will start at 6 p.m. in the Holroyd Hall Atrium. Light refreshments will be provided.

Why the Constitution Matters | Tuesday, Feb. 4

Presented by Michael J. Gerhardt, Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

How I Became an Originalist | Thursday, Feb. 27

Presented by Randy Barnett, Patrick Hotung Professor of Constitutional Law, Georgetown University Law Center

William F. Buckley Jr. and Christian Witness in the Media | Tuesday, March 25

Presented by Kathryn Jean Lopez, Senior Fellow, National Review Institute

TBD | Monday, April 7

Presented by Allen Guelzo, Thomas W. Smith Distinguished Research Scholar, and Robert George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence, Princeton University