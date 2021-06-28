School of Business interim leadership announcement

To the University community:

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Yusuf Joseph Ugras, Ph.D., as interim dean of the School of Business, effective June 28. He takes over for MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., following four successful years as the school’s dean. MarySheila was a strong advocate for her school, our University, and the Lasallian tradition of teaching. She was noted to be an outstanding student and faculty recruiter, while maintaining the standards for a high-ranked business school. The University is poised to launch a comprehensive search next month for the next full-time dean of the School of Business.

Dr. Ugras joined the La Salle University community in 1987 upon receiving full-time faculty appointment with the School of Business. Over parts of five decades, he has contributed in several key faculty and academic leadership roles, including terms as associate provost, dean, associate dean, and program director.

An expert in accounting, finance, and international business strategy, Dr. Ugras brings his robust knowledge of corporate training, academic program design, and managerial accounting to the classroom. An active researcher, he has published papers in the top journals in his field, including Advances in Management Accounting, Journal of Business Ethics, and Journal of Management Systems. One of his papers, on the topic of business ethics, is ranked among the most-highly cited articles in his area of study.

Dr. Ugras earned his Ph.D. in business administration and accounting from Temple University. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with an MBA in accounting and taxation and a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He also holds certifications in accounting data analytics and visualization from the University of Illinois and value investing from Columbia University.

It’s my hope you will join me in thanking Dr. Ugras for accepting his appointment as interim dean of La Salle’s School of Business.

Sincerely,

Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D.

Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs