AACSB extends School of Business’ accreditation

AACSB has extended its accreditation of La Salle University’s School of Business through 2027.

AACSB, or the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools. AACSB accreditation is considered the highest standard of excellence in business education. Less than five percent of the 13,000 business schools globally have earned AACSB accreditation, placing La Salle’s School of Business in exclusive company as one of the leading business schools in the world.

Leadership of La Salle’s School of Business received notification of the school’s accreditation extension in February, following the recommendation of a multi-member AACSB peer review team to AACSB’s continuous improvement review committee and board of directors.

“AACSB accreditation is a source of tremendous pride for our faculty, staff, students, and alumni and it serves as the benchmark credential of exemplary business education—one that is reserved for the top tier of business schools globally,” said Yusuf Joseph Ugras, Ph.D., professor of accounting and interim dean of La Salle’s School of Business. “Earning this accreditation extension from AACSB further validates the quality of our teaching, learning, and programmatic offerings at La Salle.”

AACSB accreditation involves a rigorous review process undertaken every five years. Schools that earn accreditation from AACSB must demonstrate a continued commitment to quality standards related to mission; business management and knowledge through faculty scholarship; high-impact teaching and curricula; meaningful interaction between faculty and students; and the achievement of specified learning goals.

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education that prepares its students to do purposeful business. La Salle’s School of Business is home to the only accredited sales training center of its kind in Philadelphia, as well as a four-year BS/MBA program in accounting that prepares students to sit for the CPA exam.

Just this year, the School of Business announced the establishment of the KPMG Endowed Professorship in Accounting—the result of financial support of more than 75 La Salle alumni who are presently or were previously employed by the Big Four accounting firm.

—Christopher A. Vito