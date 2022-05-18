The sights, smiles, and snapshots from Commencement

La Salle University awarded degrees to more than 1,000 students, celebrating graduates across all programs in the Class of 2022.
There was plenty to smile about at Commencement Weekend.
Here are some of the best reactions and moments from Commencement, as captured on social media:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Woo hoo! Congratulations to the @LaSalleUniv Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/X9wdaVWn7H
— LaSalleCommunication (@lasallecom) May 14, 2022
A mama bear and her cubs.
s/o to the best academic supervisor (@ccahill333) in the 🌎❗️ pic.twitter.com/wlHItAY5Pr
— La Salle Men’s Basketball (@LaSalle_MBB) May 14, 2022
Graduation selfie @LaSalleUniv #faculty pic.twitter.com/ajfJafYOf2
— Dr. Meredith Kneavel Boyd (@YMkneavel) May 14, 2022
1st commencement welcome with President Dan Allen @LaSalleUniv congratulations #2022grads pic.twitter.com/X956ZloI7K
— Dr. Meredith Kneavel Boyd (@YMkneavel) May 14, 2022
Well that was a day! Congratulations to @LaSalleUniv Class of 2022 #explorersareamazing pic.twitter.com/2cFqggNYlw
— Ellen Reilly (@EllenReilly16) May 15, 2022