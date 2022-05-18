The sights, smiles, and snapshots from Commencement

Explorers took to social media to celebrate their special day.

La Salle University awarded degrees to more than 1,000 students, celebrating graduates across all programs in the Class of 2022.

There was plenty to smile about at Commencement Weekend.

Here are some of the best reactions and moments from Commencement, as captured on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℜ𝔞𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔱 𝔬𝔣 𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔪 𝔞𝔩𝔩. (@potentate.__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by erin stoto (@erinstoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @1.nasp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Lundquist (@thatss0sarah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob McNelis (@jacob_mcnelis_5)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Käsebier (@lilcaseofbeer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina H. “Brie” (@sustainable_nutrtiondiversity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Escueta (@citycutsbarbershop)

A mama bear and her cubs. s/o to the best academic supervisor (@ccahill333) in the 🌎❗️ pic.twitter.com/wlHItAY5Pr — La Salle Men’s Basketball (@LaSalle_MBB) May 14, 2022

1st commencement welcome with President Dan Allen @LaSalleUniv congratulations #2022grads pic.twitter.com/X956ZloI7K — Dr. Meredith Kneavel Boyd (@YMkneavel) May 14, 2022