COVID-19 guidelines on campus—what you need to know

A lot has changed over the last three years, including La Salle University’s response to COVID-19. As the pandemic has evolved, so have the health and safety guidelines in place on La Salle’s campus.

Here’s what you need to know in order to stay safe and maintain a healthy campus on which to live, learn, and work:

Are masks required?

During the course of the pandemic, the University has aligned its mask policy with guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) based on levels of transmission in the city. Masks are required only in clinical health care settings and in La Salle’s COVID-19 testing center. Out of respect for others, be sure to carry a mask with you—in the event another member of the La Salle community asks you to wear one in their presence.

Where are masks available?

La Salle has supplies of surgical and KN-95 masks available at no cost for students, faculty, and staff. Here is where to pick up masks, if you need them.

Can I get tested on campus?

You can take a rapid antigen test through La Salle’s COVID-19 Testing Center, located in Union 301. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are recommended. Stay current on the Testing Center’s hours of availability. It’s also important—for residential students, in particular—to have an ample supply of rapid, at-home tests should you feel symptomatic or be considered a close contact to someone who tested positive.

Do I need to be vaccinated?

All students, faculty, and staff are required to complete the two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines or the single-dose J&J/Janssen vaccine, consistent with PDPH’s mandate for all city colleges and universities. People are best protected when they stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting boosters when you are eligible.

I don’t feel well. What do I do?

Do not come to campus if you experience COVID-19 symptoms. Contact your physician, an urgent care center, or a pharmacy about a PCR test, or take an at-home rapid antigen test. Stay home until you are feeling better. While you are not required or expected to disclose your personal medical condition or information to your instructors or supervisor, you should notify them in order to set up contingency plans. You can return to campus if you test negative. And if your symptoms are consistent with COVID-19, submit the University’s disclosure form.

I tested positive. What do I do?

Stay home and complete La Salle’s COVID-19 disclosure form. A member of the COVID-19 response team will contact you and explain next steps, like contacting your instructors or supervisor to discuss a plan for your absence from class or the workplace.

What should I do if I was exposed to a positive case?

Submit the University’s disclosure form. And review the University’s health and safety guidelines for next steps.

Are there positive cases on campus?

The University’s COVID-19 response page features a campus dashboard, with regular data reports that reflect transmission on campus, vaccination rates, and more.

Will La Salle offer boosters?

La Salle is working with outside partners to offer more on-campus booster clinics for students, faculty, and staff in 2022-23. Details will follow.

—Christopher A. Vito