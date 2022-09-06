On Praxis exam, La Salle speech-language pathology graduates achieve 100% pass rate for fourth straight year

La Salle’s pass rate over the last five years is 99.46%.

For the fourth straight year, graduates of La Salle University’s Master of Science program in Speech-Language Pathology achieved a 100% pass rate on the national certification exam.

The speech-language pathology Praxis test is the national certification exam for speech-language pathologists. Students sit for the Praxis exam, which Educational Testing Service (ETS) writes and administers, during the final semester of their graduate program. Passing the Praxis is one requirement for clinical certification through the American Speech-Language Hearing Association (ASHA)—the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for nearly a quarter-million professionals in their field in the U.S.

La Salle’s pass rate over the last five years is 99.46%.

“I am so proud of our 2022 graduates in the M.S. Speech-Language Pathology program. This kind of outcome can only be achieved through a rigorous curriculum combined with motivated, resourceful students,” said Jennifer Kleinow, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, professor, chair, and graduate program director in La Salle’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. “In addition to their traditional academic courses, our M.S. SLP students have also gained practical competencies through their many diverse clinical experiences, both on and off campus.”

Through La Salle’s M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology program, students get hands-on experience at one of two speech-language-hearing community clinics on campus—one providing services for adults and another specifically for children. Both clinics serve community members with speech, language, or swallowing disorders at no cost to the clients.

Philadelphia is home to many nationally renowned hospitals and health care systems, at which La Salle’s students secure rewarding externships and full-time employment. Students also gain real-world experience through externships at schools, long-term care facilities, and private practices across the region.

—Christopher A. Vito