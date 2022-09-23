A voter’s guide for the midterm elections

It’s a midterm election year. You can cast a ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Across the country, there are key governor and U.S. Senate races up for grabs. Additionally, every one of the House of Representatives’ 435 seats is being contested.

Naturally, voters will have important questions to ask:

Am I eligible to vote?

Am I registered to vote?

Do I know how (or where) to cast my vote?

Here’s what you need to know:

Pennsylvania

If you are a full-time Pennsylvania resident, it’s not too late to register to vote. (The deadline is Oct. 24, or 15 days before election day.) Online registration is available.

For La Salle students whose full-time residence is outside of Pennsylvania, you can register to vote in Pennsylvania. Anyone who has been living in Pennsylvania and their election district for a minimum of 30 days prior to the Nov. 8 election is eligible for Pennsylvania voter registration.

New Jersey

Full-time residents of New Jersey can register to vote until Oct. 18, or 21 days prior to election day. For convenience, online registration is available.

Delaware

Any full-time resident of Delaware must register to vote no later than Oct. 15, or by the fourth Saturday prior to election day. The good news: Online registration is available.

La Salle Votes!

La Salle has a historic legacy of voter advocacy and civic engagement.

La Salle has partnered with ALL IN To Vote and the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, to create a dashboard where you can find resources and registration information that is specific to your permanent home address.

In March 2021, two nonpartisan organizations designated La Salle as a voter-friendly campus: NASPA—Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and the Campus Vote Project. Later that year, in November, two national studies found the La Salle students exceeded the national voting rate, with 76% of all eligible student-voters casting ballots in the 2020 election.

More resources

—Christopher A. Vito