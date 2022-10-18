International honor society recognizes La Salle’s School of Business with highest possible honor

La Salle University’s School of Business has received the highest distinction possible from Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), an academic honor society for business schools around the world.

Beta Gamma Sigma is exclusive to business schools that, like La Salle, are accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

BGS awarded La Salle its Highest Honors classification in its most-recent BGS honor roll. La Salle is one of only 49 business schools worldwide to receive this recognition. The classifications from BGS recognize business school honors chapters for their engagement with chapter members and ability to leverage BGS offerings and activities.

“We are proud to receive this classification from Beta Gamma Sigma because it serves as external validation of the rigor of our programs, the quality of our faculty, and our exceptional students,” said Susan C. Borkowski, Ph.D., professor of accounting at La Salle who provides leadership to the School of Business BGS chapter.

This is the latest high-profile distinction for La Salle’s School of Business. Last spring, U.S. News & World Report ranked La Salle’s full-time MBA program No. 1 in the country with a 100-percent job-placement rate within three months of graduation. In September, U.S. News ranked La Salle’s undergraduate business program among the top-half of all institutions in its National University classification.

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education that prepares its students to do purposeful business. This spring, the school launches a one-of-a-kind, dual-degree graduate program in supply chain management with Italian partner POLIMI.

Accredited by AACSB International, a distinction held by less than five percent of the world’s business schools, the School of Business offers undergraduate- and graduate-level programs in a range of in-demand disciplines.

—Christopher A. Vito