La Salle in the media | October highlights

In October, reporters featured La Salle in stories highlighting a recent enrollment bump, the men’s basketball program, and a Phillies-themed mural. Media also memorialized an alumnus best known for winning a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award.

Here are media highlights from October:

Philadelphia Inquirer

College enrollments are fluctuating nationally and across the Philadelphia region. At La Salle, a 13% increase in first-year student enrollment served as the focus of a Philadelphia Inquirer story on enrollment at regional colleges and universities. The Inquirer spoke with President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., about the surge.

NPR

Playwright, novelist, and screenwriter Charles Fuller, HON ’82, the winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award, died at age 83. Media outlets around the globe honored Fuller’s legacy, which included military service in the U.S. Army, his undergraduate studies at La Salle, and his honorary degree from the University.

NBC10

Business student by day, Joey Dougherty, ’23, showcases his passion for art through murals. His latest work—of Phillies slugger Bryce Harper—drew abundant media attention, including from NBC10.

Philadelphia Inquirer

A high level of community service and engagement by La Salle student-athletes, along with their nation’s best Graduation Success Rates, have created “tremendous momentum” and “renewed energy” among the Explorers, said Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Brian Baptiste, J.D., in an interview with Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Fundraising in support of Coaches vs. Cancer is “part of the DNA that comes along with” coaching in the Big 5, said men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy, ’70. He is one of 12 recipients nationwide of the American Cancer Society’s St. George National Award, in recognition of Dunphy’s continued efforts. “Just give back as much as you can,” he said to the Inquirer, in describing his work.

KYW Newsradio

Financial hardships and family tragedies led to housing insecurity for criminal justice and sociology major TyeTeona Harding, ’24. While La Salle has “been one of my biggest supporters,” she told KYW Newsradio, Harding needed more support. Today, she is one of two-dozen Philadelphia college students residing at St. Joseph’s House, where the residents bond over a deeper shared experience.

—Christopher A. Vito