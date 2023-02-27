La Salle earns military-friendly campus designation

Viqtory and the Military-Friendly Advisory Council awarded La Salle a silver-medal classification.

La Salle University has been awarded a silver-medal classification among the nation’s most military-friendly higher education institutions.

An analysis of public data from more than 1,800 colleges and universities helped produce the final rankings in the 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list, which will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May 2023 edition.

Only the top-third of those evaluated institutions earned gold, silver, or bronze classification. Silver awards recognize leading institutions that have earned an elite military-friendly designation, according to the ranking criteria. La Salle’s silver award demonstrates its strengths in student retention, graduation rates, job placements, and loan repayment for all students—especially student veterans.

This marks an improvement on La Salle’s most-recent appearance in the Military Friendly Schools list, in February 2021, when the University earned ‘friendly’ classification. The rankings are assembled with methodology, criteria, and weightings by Viqtory and the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent higher education leaders, along with survey responses and data.

“La Salle is honored to have been ranked among the nation’s best destinations for current and former members of the U.S. military,” said University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “La Salle is known for providing unmatched, personalized support to our students, including veterans and active service members looking to continue or advance their education. Our high-quality, flexible academic programs, and dedicated faculty and staff, ensure that any student’s academic goals are within reach, all while balancing their professional, family, and military commitments.”

La Salle first established a reserve officer training corps (ROTC) program in 1950. Since then, more than 1,000 graduates have been commissioned as U.S. Army second lieutenants. Today, La Salle maintains a nearly 100-percent retention rate for first-time benefit users pursuing bachelor’s degrees. Yellow Ribbon Program funding is available at La Salle for qualified students. Business administration, criminal justice, nursing, psychology, social work, and computer and information systems are among La Salle’s most-popular areas of study for veterans and active military.

“La Salle is proud to have been ranked once again among the most military-friendly campuses,” said Brother Joseph Willard, FSC, advisor to the University’s Army ROTC program for nearly two decades. “The rigor of a La Salle education is exceptional, and our cadets are among the best students La Salle has to offer—not to mention they are the products of a ROTC program with a proud tradition.”

—Christopher A. Vito