10th annual Day of Giving raises $1 million

Explorers, from near and far, came together to support La Salle University with gifts to the Charter Challenge.

The Explorer community gave back in a big way in honor of La Salle University’s 160th anniversary.

La Salle’s 10th annual Day of Giving, held Tuesday, March 21, resulted in nearly 2,125 gifts totaling more than $1 million. This marked the third consecutive year during which La Salle’s Day of Giving eclipsed the philanthropic threshold of $1 million and two years in a row with more than 2,000 total gifts.

Day of Giving is a daylong philanthropic event calling on the wider La Salle community to contribute toward a brighter future for the University. This year, gifts to La Salle on Day of Giving supported the University’s Charter Challenge—an ambitious, single-year initiative launched by President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., with a goal of raising $10 million by May 31. (To date, La Salle has raised more than $7 million toward the Charter Challenge.)

“The collective generosity and support from our La Salle University community was strong on our 10th annual Day of Giving,” said John J. Zabinski, Vice President of University Advancement. “Explorers everywhere provided gifts of all sizes to support the Charter Challenge and, thanks to their generosity, we will improve our campus experience and open pathways to a Lasallian education for students.”

Day of Giving provides a yearly opportunity for everyone—current students, faculty, and staff, alumni, Christian Brothers, and friends of La Salle—to make a gift and make a difference for current and future Explorers. This year was no different, as the Charter Challenge is intended to enhance the academic and overall campus experience for La Salle students.

This year, Day of Giving was held a day after the University’s Charter Day, the date in 1863 when La Salle received its charter status from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This year’s celebration also overlaps with the 160th anniversary of the institution.

La Salle’s supporters went to work, quickly unlocking an additional $12,000 in scholarship funds stemming from the Alumni Association Challenge and Honors Program Scholarship Initiative Challenge. Also unlocked early in the day was the Golden Explorers Dollar for Dollar Challenge in support of student scholarships. This one raised $50,000 from Golden Explorers, those whose graduating classes have previously celebrated their 50th reunions, and unlocked an additional $50,000 donated by Anthony Nocella, ’66.

Notably, Explorers also unlocked the Founding Year Challenge as the 1,863rd gift resulted in an impactful $160,000 bonus dollars for the Charter Challenge.

Since its inception a decade ago, including this year, Day of Giving has raised more than $5.3 million in support of La Salle.

—Meg Ryan