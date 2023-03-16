This year’s philanthropy day is Tuesday, March 21.

This month, La Salle University’s Day of Giving turns 10.

This annual day of philanthropy calls on Explorers from near and far to support the University and its students. The 2023 campaign will push La Salle toward achieving its $10 million Charter Challenge fundraising initiative.

“I am impressed and thankful for the way the La Salle community comes together in support of our University,” said Vice President of University Advancement John Zabinski. “This collective commitment is empowering and is a wonderful example of what we can accomplish when we work together”

Here’s what we know about a decade of Days of Giving: it has made a remarkable impact on the University, its students, and the programs and services it provides.

In all, 13,550 donors have made 17,775 gifts in excess of $4.32 million. These donations to La Salle continue to strengthen the campus and academic experiences of students, create new and enhance existing scholarships, and pave a path to a Lasallian education for current and future Explorers.

In particular, La Salle and its generous supporters have continued raising the bar each of the last three years.

In 2020, gifts totaled nearly 1,500 as the University raised more than $700,000 to support La Salle’s general scholarship fund—remarkable totals given that Day of Giving was held less than two months into the global COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, this was a record fundraising total for the University’s Day of Giving.

The next year, in 2021, La Salle topped the $1 million mark—an all-time high not only for its Day of Giving, but also making it the best single-day fundraising initiative in the University’s history. The 2021 Day of Giving also inspired more than 1,800 unique donors, eclipsing the campaign’s announced goal.

In 2022, just last year, Day of Giving raised more than $1.33 million from nearly 3,000 donors. Not only were these the best totals from any of La Salle’s prior Days of Giving, but the total also established a single-day fundraising record for the second straight year.

—Christopher A. Vito