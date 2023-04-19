Picture perfect: Some popular spots at La Salle to capture photos

It’s almost like clockwork. The scene on La Salle’s Hansen Quad turns from blustery to colorful and pristine. Winter fades and the weather turns warm. Students congregate. And the perennials and the cherry blossoms are—well—blossoming.

It’s also the time when proud parents and families of all sizes descend upon La Salle University to honor their students over Commencement Weekend. Clutching cameras or cell phones, they prepare to take photographs that will immortalize these precious, celebratory moments.

And there are countless places from which to snap selfies and pose for portraits—or, in some cases, stage full-fledged photoshoots with fellow graduates.

After highlighting a few campus spots last spring, here are some other popular destinations at La Salle where you and your family can grab pictures that will instantly find their way into the photo album:

20th and Olney

This intersection is synonymous with La Salle University. It’s common for students, while wearing caps and gowns, to take photos on the southwest corner. With Connelly Library as their backdrop, they often sit atop or stand beside a brick wall featuring La Salle University signage.

College Hall

A stone’s throw away is College Hall. The four-story brick building is part of La Salle’s original infrastructure upon the institution’s move to Northwest Philadelphia in the 1920s. In fact, it was the first academic building there. It’s home to the campus chapel, with a crucifix affixed to the building’s peak. It also houses a carillon, which plays the sounds of bells throughout the day.

Hansen Quad

Just past College Hall is the luscious green space known as Hansen Quad, with inviting and picturesque walkways and wrought iron gateways that lend themselves to celebratory photographs on Commencement Weekend or during other parts of the year.

La Salle Union

Whether outside on its plaza facing Hansen Quad, or inside near its food court, Dan Rodden Theatre, or other student-gathering spots, the Union has something for everyone. It’s one of the most trafficked destinations on campus—and a popular spot for a scheduled (or impromptu) photoshoot to capture the authentic La Salle student experience.

Founders’ Hall

Located on La Salle’s West Campus is the University’s most-recent addition. Founders’ Hall is home to the School of Business. The six-story, glass-encased structure allows sunlight to pour in from all directions. It’s an enriching multi-purpose space for gathering, learning, socializing. And there are photo spots everywhere, with multiple internal staircases and spaces overlooking its expansive Edward J., ’63 and Darlene P. Fierko Atrium.

—Christopher A. Vito