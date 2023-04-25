Job placement rate for La Salle’s full-time MBA among the best nationally

U.S. News & World Report recognized La Salle University’s full-time MBA program in its most recent national rankings of graduate programs, announced April 25.

The La Salle full-time MBA program landed in the top 30% nationally in job-placement rate with 95.2% of graduates securing full-time employment within three months of graduation.

Joining the full-time MBA program in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Graduate Programs rankings were La Salle’s public health (MPH) and nursing (DNP) programs, which also received national recognition.

La Salle’s full-time MBA program offers students who have earned an undergraduate business degree or business minor the opportunity to complete their MBA in as little as 12 months. Students without an undergraduate major or minor in business can earn their MBA in 15 to 24 months.

“We are proud to learn that La Salle’s MBA program ranks among the best in the country in job-placement rate. The academic quality and rigor of our graduate-degree programs lead to exceptional professional outcomes and employment opportunities for La Salle students,” said La Salle’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Shivanthi Anandan, Ph.D.

Students can specialize in accounting, business systems and analytics, finance, general business administration, management, or marketing. Beginning Fall 2023, students can enroll in the new health systems management specialization.

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education that prepares its students to do purposeful business. Accredited by AACSB International, a distinction held by less than five percent of the world’s business schools, the School of Business is home to the only accredited sales training center of its kind in Philadelphia and offers a four-year BS/MBA program in accounting that prepares students for the CPA exam.

—Meg Ryan