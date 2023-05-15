Nursing professor earns 2023 Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award

Mindy Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC, is the 103rd recipient of the prestigious award.

During La Salle University’s Commencement Weekend, Nursing Associate Professor Mindy Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC, received a special honor.

Tait is the 2023 recipient of La Salle’s Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award. The honor recognizes a full-time faculty member’s excellence in teaching, inspiration in and out of the classroom, and devotion to helping students realize their potential.

La Salle began awarding the Lindback Award over 50 years ago, following a generous gift in 1961 from the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation. A selection committee at the University, composed of academic leaders, faculty, and students determine the recipient.

“I was shocked to learn that I was the 2023 Lindback Award recipient,” Tait said. “The University has a phenomenal group of faculty across all three schools. I was very humbled when I was actually able to process the information. I would like to thank the members of the committee for this prestigious recognition.”

Tait said she views her role as an educator as a facilitator and feels proudest when she sees students comprehend the material.

“I teach nursing courses that are quite rigorous and challenging for students,” she said. “I meet with a lot of students, and I observe how hard they work in my courses. When I see a student who is struggling with material or course exams start to improve, and I can see the joy on their faces, I feel like a proud parent. It is precisely why I love teaching the courses that I teach. The successes of my students are what makes me the proudest.”

Being a part of the collaborative, tight-knit La Salle community has made Tait’s time here that much more special.

“I work with a great group of colleagues in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences,” she said. “I have learned so much from all of them over my time here at La Salle. We all collaborate well together, and I consider many of my colleagues my friends. We take care of one another both personally and professionally, which embodies Lasallian values.”

Tait said School of Nursing and Health Sciences Dean Kathleen Czekanski, Ph.D., R.N., CNE, has been a great support during her time at La Salle and encouraged her to explore different teaching methodologies.

“Dr. Tait has had a very positive influence on the nursing program,” said School of Nursing and Health Sciences Dean Kathleen Czekanski, PhD, RN, CNE. “She is a firm believer in a practical education and uses technology effectively to deliver the content. I am so pleased to see her recognized with this honor for her excellent teaching.”

Tait was selected to attend the American Association of Colleges of Nursing and Apple’s Digital Innovation Bootcamp in Austin, Texas in 2019. This program gives nursing faculty the opportunity to learn how to create engaging content for students using new and innovative digital content tools.

“Dr. Tait is an early adopter of technology and came back from this program with a lot of enthusiasm for all she had learned,” Czekanski said. “She quickly implemented various technologies into her teaching, including a ‘flipped’ classroom approach, and has graciously shared this knowledge with her colleagues across the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Dr. Tait is a keen advocate for student success and uses midterm and final course evaluations as opportunities for ongoing improvement. Her students describe her as ‘amazing’ and as a faculty member who ‘cares about her students.’ During the pandemic, Dr. Tait installed a white board in her home office so that she could continue to use concept mapping and other creative strategies to assure student learning while teaching online.”

During the nomination process, colleagues and students echoed Czekanski’s sentiments, describing Tait as someone who “dedicates so much time to her classes and students, making sure people understand and grow in their confidence and learning.” Another nominator said the associate professor’s “excitement while teaching and knowledge always reminded me why I wanted to be a nurse.”

“The Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award allows the La Salle community to recognize an educator who is dedicated to students’ success,” said La Salle’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Shivanthi Anandan, Ph.D. “Dr. Tait’s colleagues and students speak highly of her commitment to teaching and supporting her students. This makes her a natural fit as this year’s honoree.”

— Meg Ryan