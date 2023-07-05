La Salle’s Honors Program helped fuel this student’s passion for service

La Salle University prepares all of its students for wherever life takes them.

For Explorers enrolled in the Honors Program, a unique academic experience awaits. First-year students are enrolled in the Honors Triple which is a group of linked courses, including literature, history, and philosophy, and taken with a cohort of students and professors over the course of two semesters.

Honors students continue to work together through the program, taking classes and living together in the residence halls, making the experience that much more of a tight-knit community.

At the end of the program, students present their Honors project to showcase an articulate perspective on a subject of their choice.

One Honors students shared how the program is helping her find success in her chosen career path.

Katie Johnson, ’25, nutrition major

Johnson participates in a number of organizations, including the Honors Program and Honors Council.

The nutrition major plans on pursuing a master’s degree in dietetics as part of a 5-year master’s program following the completion of her undergraduate degree.

Within the La Salle community, Johnson is a member of the women’s lacrosse team, is on the E-Board for the LEAN Nutrition Club and acts as a strong mental health advocate for athletes as a Morgan’s Message Ambassador. Outside of La Salle, she volunteers with Manna to provide nutritional education to the Philadelphia community.

This summer, Johnson is travelling to Quito, Ecuador for five days to serve an underprivileged community. She will be helping in their schools, building and renovating buildings, and cleaning up the environment.

Cultural immersion is one of her goals, a mindset that is characteristic of the Honors Program. To understand the role of food in Ecuadorian culture, she will be eating every meal with the community. Additionally, Johnson will learn Spanish and take dance lessons through local organizations. She said she hopes to face new challenges and experience personal growth.

After graduating, Johnson wants to work in Philadelphia in a role that is like what she is doing in Ecuador. She has a passion for service and would like to serve as a community dietician through food pantries and non-profit organizations.

However, her ambition is not limited to the Philadelphia area. She hopes to one day be a part of the mission to end world hunger, and her trip to Ecuador this summer is the beginning of working toward this goal.