La Salle University’s mission includes a call to stand in solidarity with those in need and to work to make lasting social change, much like the values lived by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. To honor Dr. King’s legacy and its mission, La Salle hosted its annual MLK day of service on Friday, Jan. 17. Spearheaded by the office for Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion, the event drew more than 60 students, faculty, and staff members who joined with community partners to perform works of service in the larger community.

“Our commitment exemplifies La Salle’s mission to foster a community dedicated to service, justice, and transformative impact.” Alisa Macksey, vice president of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion said.

La Salle faculty, staff, and student volunteers performed service work St. Joseph’s House.

Explorers worked at one of several locations, including neighborhood cleanups in Wister Woods, Kemble Park, and Olney Avenue. Other volunteers assisted at local nonprofit organizations or churches, such as St. Joseph’s House and the Third Eternal Baptist Church. Volunteers kicked off the morning with an informal gathering in the Union to get their assignments and t-shirts, before heading to their work locations. They returned to campus for lunch, after which, a second group of volunteers took over.

“Hosting a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service aligns with La Salle’s mission of fostering a commitment to community engagement and social justice,” Mustafa Ali, ‘22, MBA, ’25, a graduate assistant in the office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion, and one of the event’s organizers, said. “By cleaning up the neighborhood and supporting local nonprofits, we’re reinforcing our dedication to empowering students to make a positive impact in their communities.

St. Joseph’s House volunteer, Serena Davis, ‘25, MPH ’26, from Yeadon, Pa., said she learned to be of service growing up and that La Salle has provided opportunities to foster that commitment, especially as the service chairperson of her sorority, Zeta Phi Beta.

“I’ve always had a passion for giving back to others,” Davis said. “At La Salle, our ‘Be Known for More’ goes hand-in-hand with service. We represent the La Salle in the community, and when people see us, they know.”

Davis also added that MLK Day is an especially important service tradition that the La Salle community must continue.

“Dr. King paved the way. There’s more work to be done, but we need to continue the fight in honor of him and all the people who made a difference in history,” Davis said.

Sean Bradley, ‘25, a dual biology and environmental science major from Philadelphia volunteered at the Third Eternal Baptist Church. As founder of the La Salle Birding Club, he also works for environmental justice by teaching students and faculty about how to protect bird habitats. He said the day of service supports a Lasallian value he’s learned, ‘enter to learn and leave to serve.’

“Dr. King worked for equality, but he also worked for the poor. We are called to help those in need, we’re called to do good in the world,” Bradley said.

A key component of MLK day is the community outreach and partnerships it forms or strengthens. Leaders at Third Eternal Baptist Church had already been working in partnership with La Salle students thanks to the bonds forged by a La Salle student who is also a congregation member, Marvin Moise ‘28. Moise and his fellow students in the La Salle bible study group previously responded to a request from Pastor Hopkins and Deaconess Regina Bell, the church’s community liaison, to help with a community dinner.

“We are so happy to work in ministry with La Salle and the La Salle students,” Deaconess Bell said. “The students are such a blessing to us. With the dinner, they set up, cleaned up, and served, and helped the many senior citizens we have. Their participation was A-plus!”

Pastor Hopkins said he hopes this is just the beginning of a mutually important partnership.

“We see La Salle as a neighbor and partner. As partners, we all want to see a better community, and we all are committed to the people who are here. Our expectation is that the students will keep coming. And we want to serve La Salle also. We want to talk openly about how we can be good neighbors,” Pastor Hopkins said.

Additionally, Pastor Hopkins reiterated La Salle’s belief and practice that service is an essential part of education.

“Dr. King advocated for community involvement when he saw injustice. Service is a great way for today’s young people to get involved,” Paster Hopkins said. “Young people are looking for ways to serve. Service impacts their lives today and in the long term, they learn to be not just consumers, but givers. They will leave a legacy that will be remembered.”