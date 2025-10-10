A historic season for La Salle’s swimming and diving program

Swimmer Felix Jedbratt, ’26, qualified for the NCAA National Championships in three events, he was the first La Salle swimmer to swim at the meet since 1992. This came at the end of a historic season, where he set Atlantic-10 conference championship records in two events.

Jedbratt was also one of four La Salle student-athletes who received College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Honors.

Jedbratt earned first team honors. Diving team members Kelsie Waddington, ’26, Tiffany Brown, ’27, and Lucas Dekaney, ’25, all earned second team honors.