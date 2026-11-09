A Homecoming that was ‘More Than Imagined’

On a bright and sunny fall day, Explorers of all ages reunited with their classmates, faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers to celebrate blue and gold pride at La Salle University’s Homecoming Weekend.

Starting with a kickoff celebration at Wissahickon Brewing Company in East Falls on Thursday, Nov. 5, the weekend was full of special events that captured the spirit of being a La Salle University graduate.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, events included a 50th reunion for the Class of 1976, as well as fun and activities on the Hansen Quad. From goats from the Philly Goat Project to food trucks and music, it was a day filled with opportunities to reminisce and make new memories with fellow Explorers.

The day was made even more festive by competitive games—and victories—from both Explorer men’s and women’s basketball teams, played in the John E. Glaser Arena housed in the newly renamed Univest Financial Fieldhouse.

Saturday concluded with a Family Mass in the De La Salle Chapel, celebrating the Lasallian and Catholic values at the heart of La Salle. The entire weekend ended the same way, with a morning Family Mass on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Homecoming Weekend also saw the unveiling of an exciting new comprehensive fundraising campaign: More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University.

During a special presidential event on Friday, Nov. 6, attended by a select group of La Salle alumni and supporters, the public phase of the campaign was announced, with prestigious alumni giving testimonials of how important these contributions are to current and future Explorers’ educational experience.

Consisting of three pillars—Student Support, Student Spaces, and Student Success—and launching after a record-breaking year of fundraising during fiscal year 2026, More Than Imagined strengthens the University’s commitment to providing a high-quality liberal arts education that has strong roots in both the Lasallian charism and Catholic faith.

Through scholarship funding, enhanced experiential learning opportunities, and upgraded campus facilities, the campaign will ensure that Explorers have all the resources that they need to succeed.

Further information about More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University, as well as details on how to contribute can be found here.

Want to relive the weekend? Keep scrolling for additional photos!