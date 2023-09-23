A La Salle education is preparing this Honors Student for law school

For Ceara Grady, ’24, La Salle University has laid the foundation for learning to continue outside of the classroom.

An Honors Program student majoring in political science, philosophy, and economics, Grady has had the opportunity to apply the lessons from her major into published works with faculty supervision. Most recently, she co-authored an op-ed piece on red flags for the Philadelphia Inquirer with Kathleen Bogle, Ph.D., professor of sociology and criminal justice. She also published an op-ed piece on women’s right to own property in The Citizen, a major English newspaper in Tanzania. Richard Mshomba, Ph.D., economics professor emeritus, assisted with its publication.

Grady said sometimes learning in the classroom can feel like you’re utilizing the skills in a vacuum. Having the opportunity to apply the knowledge to real-world issues in published works made the lessons all that more real.

“These are issues that have impacted people’s lives,” Grady, who decided in part to attend La Salle because of the ties her family has to the University, said.

“I’m from a huge La Salle family,” she said.

Grady’s grandfather, John S. Grady, Sr., was the longtime La Salle Honors Program director and made a lasting impact on the initiative’s mission.

She was also drawn to smaller class sizes with high attention from faculty. Being able to study political science, philosophy, and economics, while being in the Honors Program was also a big appeal.

“When I consider intellectual ability and curiosity, a sense of responsibility, leadership potential, work ethic, respect and care for others, and overall demeanor, I can say that Ms. Ceara Grady is one of the most outstanding students I have taught in my 32 years at La Salle,” Mshomba said. “Ceara has a real passion for learning and an innate desire to solve societal problems. Ceara’s paper for the Political Economy of Africa course was titled ‘The Realities of Property Ownership for Rwandan Women.’ It was a very well-researched paper and very well-organized. She had a very important message. With my guidance, she developed it into an op-ed piece. I am very proud of her. I am confident that wherever she is and whatever she does, Ceara will continue to inspire all those around her.”

The published op-ed pieces stemmed from research work Grady did within the classroom. She appreciated how both faculty members guided her through the publication process and trusted her to work on both pieces.