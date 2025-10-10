A Lasallian Encounter with Pope Leo XIV

Brother Robert “Bob” Schieler, FSC, Ed.D., ’72, had the opportunity to meet Pope Leo XIV in 2014 when he attended the 45th General Chapter meeting in Rome. The new pope acted as a facilitator at a retreat which was part of the meeting.

“The pope calls the faithful to a life of prayer, the search for God, discovering God’s vocation for us in our stories and memories, the conviction that we are all sisters and brothers nourishing our spiritual lives through dialogue and in community, and having the courage to dream a better world despite the fragmentation and polarization infecting our polity and our souls,” Br. Bob said about Pope Leo XIV’s choices of conference themes. “This could very well be Pope Leo’s hope for humanity. It is his formula for realizing a hope that relies on all who take up the call to be missionary disciples for the sake of the Gospel.”