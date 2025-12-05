A Lasallian Thanksgiving

By Brother John McGoldrick, F.S.C., Ph.D.

The De La Salle Community in Philadelphia once again hosted Thanksgiving Day dinner for students, faculty, staff and administration who found themselves hungry and ‘stuck’ on campus. For the fifteenth year – uninterrupted except for the pandemic – a rotating number of Brothers, with some assistance from friends and family, managed to welcome a truly diverse group of folks from its wide number of Explorers to the table.

The event has become a beloved item on the annual social calendar and is populated, understandably, by a goodly number of international students. This year guests haled from China, England, Guatemala, Latvia, Mexico, The Netherlands, and New Zealand. For the most part, they arrive having no idea about what is happening; they leave with some basic and true experience of our culture’s, arguably, most iconic holiday.

Other guests have included students and colleagues who are unable to journey long distances to be with their own families or who, though at home in the Delaware Valley, are temporarily unable to join their usual familiar cohort for the feast. Several diners have attended double digits years. A member of the nutrition faculty has been quietly and sporadically observing the fare. Now and then, owing to one of our Brother’s association with ROTC programs across the “Big Five”, guests have included Hawks, Owls, Quakers and Wildcats.

The menu put forth is strictly traditional and includes roasted turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, sweet potatoes, green bean and mushroom casserole with aromatic and tasty treats rounding things out. Vegetarians, vegans, and folks with food sensitivities seem to be able to navigate the culinary board with relative ease. Last minute and non-RSVPed surprise visitors are not unheard of.

The campus tradition began a dozen and more years ago when several Brothers from as many Philadelphia communities found themselves staying put for Thanksgiving. They decided to gather at the former house of studies with each contributing to the fare and, each brought along a few stranded students, friends or colleagues. The rest is history.

The Yang Family. Mom and Dad are on the faculty. Their three children have added a special extra feel to the celebration for the third year running.

An emeritus professor, the current University chaplain, a Brother from the Community and an ROTC prof with spouse add a sense of wisdom to the crowd.

Chanel Muir (left rear), New Zealander, Explorer cross country runner, and Assistant Chef, and other guests.



Students from the newly established Tri-Athlete teams represent international students from three countries. Other international students join them to form a cohort from across the globe.