A message from the Office of the President

Dear Explorers,

This fall, La Salle University is alive with energy and excitement—and our alumni are at the heart of everything taking place. Approximately 900 new undergraduate Explorers have joined our community, including the largest entering class since before the pandemic. The excitement they bring is palpable in our classrooms, residence halls, and athletic competitions, and it reflects the same spirit that once guided your own La Salle journey.

Our students are pursuing opportunities shaped by today’s world and tomorrow’s possibilities. In addition to launching the Miguel Campos School, we are broadening access to education through new degrees in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, aviation administration, and sport management, by preparing Explorers to lead in those emerging fields. These efforts, fueled by philanthropy and the dedication of our faculty and staff, ensure that a La Salle education continues to be transformational.

But what truly distinguishes La Salle is the community that binds us—past, present, and future. You see it when students share meals with the Christian Brothers, when alumni mentor students stepping into their professions, and when Explorers of every generation come together in service to others.

Your example—whether in business, health care, education, public service, or beyond—shows today’s students what is possible. You carry La Salle’s mission into the world, and in doing so, you blaze the path for those who follow.

This is a moment to be proud of where we are and inspired by where we are going. Thank you for being part of La Salle’s enduring story.

Sincerely,

Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

President