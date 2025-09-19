A new hub for La Salle’s Multicultural and International Center

La Salle University’s Multicultural and International Center (MIC) may have moved to the Union, but its purpose remains the same: to be a place where everyone is welcome.

“We really wanted to bring our students to a centralized space on campus, and there’s no better space than the Union,” Zuri Wells, ‘25, coordinator of intercultural programming, said. “That’s really the purpose of the Union, to have everything in house, and we wanted to make sure that our multicultural and international students had that same treatment, being here and building a community.”

Over the summer, the MIC moved to Union 307 from its previous location across the street from College Hall. A sense of community has always been the purpose of MIC and that’s continued into the new space, which is decorated with comfy couches, TVs, and plenty of familiar furniture from the former location. There’s a refreshment area with coffee, tea, and snacks.

“It’s really a space to bring all our students together, regardless of background, ethnicity, or gender. It’s just a space of togetherness,” Wells, who is already working with the student organizations who hosted events at the old location to bring them over to the Union, said.

The first event celebrated in Union 307 was an open house, where everyone in the Explorer community was welcomed to see the MIC’s new home and learn more about the space.

Wells has no expectations of how people will use the space going forward; he just wants to be sure that people know it’s available to them.

“It’s a space where people can come and chill, study, relax, and do all the things that make up being a student at La Salle,” he said.

MIC is an important and welcoming part of campus life.

“The MIC is a space where you can come and find your group and have that sense of togetherness. That really embodies our Lasallian mission and our goal to continue having that space available for students,” Wells said, describing the space as somewhere that provides an opportunity for Explorers to be with their fellow students from a variety of backgrounds. “Knowing how MIC has been received so well from our students, current and past, and knowing that it has been at the core of their La Salle experience, makes it important to all of us.”

-Naomi Thomas