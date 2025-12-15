A night of faith and community

The celebration of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary at La Salle University had an added touch of community in 2025 when Mission & Ministry hosted a dinner for all Explorers after the traditional procession and Mass.

“We gathered as a community of students and faculty to honor Mary in the Feast of the Immaculate Conception,” Abby Griswold, ‘26, said, adding that the day is a Holy Day of Obligation in the Catholic Church, meaning that it’s required to attend Mass. “We began the celebration with a candlelight procession from the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto to the chapel, celebrated traditional Catholic Mass, and ended the night with a delicious dinner.”

Griswold, who called the evening “a blessing,” is one of the choir members who led the procession to the De La Salle Chapel, singing Immaculate Mary, as well as leading the congregation in singing during the Mass.

The Mass was traditional, she said, with incense used, a procession in of the priest and altar servers, and kneeling at the consecration of the eucharist, noting that this “added to my experience spiritually, and made the night that much better.”

“What made this evening special for me is that the liturgy was entirely planned by our students,” Director of Mission and Ministry, Louis Valenti, said. “My motto with ministry at La Salle has been, if the students want it and the Church allows it, then I am willing to do it. This liturgy was truly an expression of our students’ faith and love of God.”

He also noted that the celebrant, Rev. Stephen P. DeLacy, Vicar for Faith Formation with Youth and Young Adults for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia was an important part of the evening.

Students and faculty at La Salle University prepare a meal to celebrate The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary.

“Father DeLacy told me how impressed he was with our La Salle students, and how he sensed that something special is happening with faith at La Salle,” Valenti said. “I know that I am biased, but I couldn’t agree more!”

While the official celebration began at 6:45 p.m., members of Mission & Ministry were preparing for the inaugural dinner much earlier.

Dang Nguyen, ‘26, and Isabelle Louis, ‘28, arrived at the chapel at 2 p.m. to act as sous chefs for Valenti, and help prepare a meal for everyone to enjoy. Students learned to make Italian Wedding Soup and meatballs, Nguyen said, one of his favorite parts of the evening.

As well as helping with the meal, Louis and Griswold were both part of the planning and promotion of the added dinner.

“It was exciting, all the planning we put in really came through,” Louis, who has acted as a Mission & Ministry student leader this semester, said. “This was the first time that we were able to organize the evening exactly how we wanted and I feel like this could really pave a way for students to be open about their faith.”

The dinner provided a lot more than just a delicious meal for people who attended; it was a chance to spend time with the Explorer community that makes La Salle so special.

“As we are approaching Christmas, and with the recent passing of Br. Bob, it’s important to have moments like this where people can connect with each other and keep each other company,” Nguyen said. “I was so glad to see how people supported this event. Vice President Macksey was a huge supporter and the Chair of the Board of Trustees also joined. I saw many Brothers and staff members there too. I haven’t seen such a cozy and festive ambience at the De La Salle Chapel since I’ve been here.”

Students and faculty at La Salle University enjoy an evening of community and faith to celebrate The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary.

Valenti added that it was “wonderful” to have so many attendees. On top of students, faculty, and staff, the guestlist also included family members and alumni, who are welcomed at all student initiative liturgies.

Louis agreed.

“My favorite part was having everyone together in the lounge of the chapel, talking, eating, and just enjoying everyone’s company,” she said.

While this was the first dinner, many hope that it won’t be the last.

“It added so much to the evening! It encourages us as students to not merely passively attend Mass, but to build fellowship and community through a shared meal,” Griswold said. “These dinners are something that I hope we continue for years to come!”

-Naomi Thomas