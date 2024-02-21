A nontraditional pathway primed Jonathan Snyder, ’08 for Amazon 

Jonathan Snyder, ’08, found his way to La Salle on a path less travelled.

The Trenton, N.J., native began his university career at another institution and after spending some time at 20th and Olney with a friend, he felt like La Salle was the right place for him to transfer.

“I always felt like it was a good atmosphere when I was there,” he reminisced.

Snyder’s time at La Salle was put on pause due to his deployment with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, but he came back after completing his service to finish what he had started. Upon his return, the information technology program piqued his interest, and he never looked back.

Today, Snyder is a senior technical program manager (Wireless Security) at Amazon. He is a seasoned IT professional and a dynamic leader with a proven track record of success in information security and cybersecurity. His distinguished career spans over two decades, marked by his ability to develop high-performing teams, implement strategic initiatives, and deliver outstanding results in complex and challenging environments.

Prior to his role with Amazon, Snyder was a senior director within FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice. He’s also completed a distinguished military career spanning 23-plus years, retiring in early January 2024. His career culminated as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the New Jersey Army National Guard, as a cyber warfare technician following 15 years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve (2001-2016) where he had attained the rank of Gunnery Sergeant, while deploying in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Snyder’s impressive career made him the ideal honoree for La Salle’s 19th Annual IT Leadership Award. An award presentation will be held on March 7 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Snyder, who’s returned to La Salle’s campus to speak with students, is honored to be receiving the recognition.

“I was taken aback,” he said.

The alumnus is grateful for the foundation La Salle’s faculty and staff provided during his education. All the skills he gained have prepared him for a career that hasn’t been linear but has provided him with plenty of successes and challenges.

Snyder reminds current students that every job can teach you something throughout your career and to take the opportunities when they’re offered to you.

“Try anything and don’t be fixated on what you think your career should be,” he said.

For registration for the IT Leadership Award event, click here.