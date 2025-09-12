La Salle University is more than an academic destination and training ground for its students. It is an economic engine, a vital member of the community, and a contributor to Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s sustainable growth and well-being.

According to a recent analysis conducted by Parker Strategy Group for the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania (AICUP), La Salle generates an estimated $273.9 million in annual economic impact across the Commonwealth. This impact comes from direct spending on operations, wages, benefits, and capital projects, as well as from student and visitor spending in the region.

The University’s presence sustains 2,227 jobs statewide—ranging from faculty and staff positions on campus to indirect jobs at restaurants, hotels, shops, accounting and business firms, and health care providers that support La Salle’s students and employees. These jobs ripple throughout the Philadelphia region, strengthening neighborhoods and local businesses.

In addition, La Salle’s activities generate an estimated $21.1 million annually in tax revenue for Pennsylvania and local governments. These funds, collected through sales, property, income, and corporate taxes, support public services that benefit residents across the state.

“La Salle’s impact goes far beyond our campus,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “By fueling more than $270 million in statewide economic activity and supporting thousands of jobs, we are proud to be a partner in Philadelphia’s and Pennsylvania’s growth and prosperity.”

But La Salle’s impact extends beyond just dollars and data. As a proud member of the College Presidents for Civic Preparedness coalition, alongside more than 120 other institutions, La Salle is preparing students not only for their careers, but also for citizenship—teaching them to engage across divides, strengthen democracy, and contribute to civic life.

As an extension of this commitment, the University provided all first-year students in 2025 with a copy of Learning to Disagree: The Surprising Path to Navigating Differences with Empathy and Respect. The author, Dr. John Inazu, the Sally D. Danforth Distinguished Professor of Law and Religion at Washington University in St. Louis, explores how individuals can engage meaningfully across deep divides without sacrificing our convictions or dehumanizing others. Dr. Ianzu was the keynote speaker at the annual Academic Year Convocation ceremony and led a workshop for faculty on implementing lessons of meaningful engagement in their classes.

Additionally, La Salle is creating a strategy for utilizing resources from the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU) and Constructive Dialogue Institute to implement programming and further enhance civic engagement and pluralism on campus.

Together, these efforts reflect how La Salle prepares graduates to thrive economically and to lead as engaged citizens—strengthening both Philadelphia and the broader Commonwealth.

“As an institution rooted in Philadelphia for more than 160 years, La Salle is committed to strengthening both our city and Commonwealth,” Allen stated. “Our students, faculty, and staff contribute daily to the vitality of our neighborhoods while preparing graduates who will lead with purpose and serve their communities.”

This dual role—economic engine and civic leader—positions La Salle as one of Philadelphia’s most influential institutions. By fueling job growth, contributing tax revenues, and cultivating informed and engaged graduates, La Salle University ensures that its impact reaches well beyond the borders of its campus at 20th and Olney.

“La Salle’s value is measured not only in dollars and jobs, but in the lives we shape,” Allen said. “We prepare graduates who will contribute to the economy and also to the civic and cultural life of Philadelphia, ensuring that our impact is felt across generations.”

In a time when confidence in higher education is being tested, La Salle stands as proof that universities are not just centers of knowledge, but also drivers of prosperity, resilience, and community renewal for not only Philadelphia and Pennsylvania alike, but globally.