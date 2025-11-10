A recipe for success

When Michael Gedraitis, ‘27, known as Mike around campus, first came to La Salle, he knew right away that 20th and Olney was the place he wanted to call home.

He’s known since high school, when he came to visit campus and met with members of the La Salle School of Business. Professors and current students already knew his name, welcoming him “with genuine kindness and support.”

For him, that was the deciding moment.

“The professors and students made me feel like I could be myself, and from that day on, I knew La Salle was where I wanted to be,” he said.

He had always wanted to study accounting, learn how to manage money, and build financial independence, but after that first visit, he knew it would be done at La Salle.

The interactions with Explorers showed him that La Salle’s School of Business isn’t just about numbers and figures, but “about connection, and that’s what made me want to study accounting here,” he said.

Gedraitis paired his accounting degree with a degree in marketing. He gained hands-on experience during his internship at Tait Weller, an accounting firm in Center City, Philadelphia- just a 20-minute subway ride away from La Salle’s campus. He credits the School of Business, The Business Scholars Program, and La Salle’s Honors Program for opening the door to opportunities like this one.

While interning, Gedraitis supported the audit teams in the nonprofit sector by assisting with financial statement reviews, prepared documentation, and performed basic testing procedures, gaining knowledge with audit processes, nonprofit accounting, and industry standards in a professional services environment.

When he isn’t busy in classes or being an Admissions Campus Explorer (ACE), Synodal Fellow, La Salle TV Host, Honors Council member, and La Salle Ambassador, Gedraitis has a love for cooking.

One day, he hopes to open his own sandwich shop in South Philly, which is where he grew up. The sandwich shop would allow him to combine his passion for food with the financial and marketing skills he learned at La Salle. In fact, his future sandwich shop is one of the reasons he chose his major.

“I’ve always wanted to open my own restaurant one day. Studies show that most restaurants fail – not because of bad food, but because of poor financial management,” he said. “Since I already know how to cook, I decided to study accounting to gain the financial knowledge needed to manage and grow my future business responsibly.”

While La Salle has prepared him with the business tools to achieve his goals, Gedraitis said the most important lesson he’s learned isn’t about numbers—it’s about kindness.

“We live in a world where kindness still exists, but negativity and hate can often overshadow it. That’s why I try to be a light, even in small ways,” he said. “If I can be just one percent of someone’s happiness, or even ninety-nine percent, I still feel fulfilled knowing I made a difference in their day.”

After finding both his purpose and his community at La Salle, Gedraitis shared a message that guides him daily.

“Be kind. Say hello to someone new. Shake a Christian Brother’s hand. Look people in the eye and smile. Tell your friends you love them. Call your grandparents. Thank your parents. Be grateful,” he said. “Kindness not only brings happiness to others; it reminds people that they’re seen, valued, and cared for. And that’s what truly matters.”

-Lily Crosley