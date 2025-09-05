A space for fitness or meeting in the center of La Salle’s campus 

After a morning of sitting in classes, offices, or meetings, La Salle University students, staff, and faculty can now head to room 301 on the third floor of the Union to work off some of their energy.

“I wanted students and staff to have an area to work out in a private setting and enjoy the fitness classes offered. I’m hoping that more faculty and staff will use it for mid-day fitness,” Rob McIntosh, ‘03, director of recreation at La Salle, and the person in charge of the fitness and meeting room, said. “It serves as a satellite fitness room for everyone in the community to lift, stretch, and bike on our stationary bikes during Open Fitness.”

As well as Open Fitness, which runs Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., several classes are already scheduled to take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, including Zumba and chair fitness.

While there aren’t typical workout machines in the room, there is plenty of equipment available to make sure any Explorer who visits can get in a good workout. The fitness equipment includes stationary bikes, dumbbells and kettlebells, bands and ropes, yoga mats, and step boards. And to make sure energy levels stay high, there’s a smart TV, floor to ceiling surround sound, Bluetooth speakers, and temperature controls.

While there are no shower facilities, McIntosh has secured hygiene wipes so that those who workout “can go back to class or work feeling fresh,” he said.

As well as a fitness space, Union 301 also offers room for campus groups to meet.

Any La Salle group can reserve the space to use as a meeting room, some have already taken advantage of that option, booking the room for Praise Team practice, CPR training, and club sports meetings. Union 301 also hosts special one-time events, like board game nights and movie nights.

“Recreation finally has a functional multipurpose room that can accommodate many group’s needs,” McIntosh said.

-Naomi Thomas