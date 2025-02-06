A Three-Decade Journey Through Lasallian Change 

After a lifetime as an educator and leader, Br. Bob has embraced his next role—author. In his new book, A Charism Ever New, he documented his insights and experiences drawn from the last five General Chapters of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools.

Published by the Christian Brothers Conference, the book brings to life nearly 30 years of personal recollections, including his time as Superior General (2014–2022). Drawing from his extensive journals and the Institute General Chapter minutes, the book captures how the Institute has continually evolved while remaining committed to its core mission.

“The book masterfully weaves together the historical narrative with the personal stories of the men—and eventually the women—who lived through these transformative times. I’m grateful that Br. Bob allowed us to share this remarkable work,” Tom Southard, J.D., executive director of the Christian Brothers Conference and a La Salle trustee, remarked.

The cover art, La Salle, Man of the Millennia, was created by Br. Angel Suarez, FSC, and is used with permission.

A Charism Ever New further explores how the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools widened its tent to share its mission and charism with the women and men engaged in the Lasallian educational ministry. It emphasizes that the renewal of the mission must be accompanied by a spiritual renewal.

“Every seven years, the Brothers have what they call a General Chapter,” Br. Bob explained. “It’s an international gathering of the Brother delegates from around the world (that represent) 1% to 1.5% of the global membership.

“They gather in Rome for several weeks at a time, and the purpose, as our Rule says, is to make a periodic evaluation of our life, of our international Institute and of our schools around the world, to assess where we have been, and where we need to go in the future, in terms of meeting the educational needs of young people and adults in the world today.”

The launch of the book was celebrated at La Salle University on Feb. 5, 2025, with family, friends, colleagues, representatives from the Christian Brothers Conference, fellow Brothers, members of La Salle’s Christian Fellowship, and members of La Salle’s women’s basketball team—on whose bench Br. Bob proudly roots for the Explorers at every home game.

“What Br. Bob has given us is a deep, yet most accessible dive into the five General Chapters in which he participated, albeit in very different roles,” Mary Catherine Fox, AFSC, Ph.D., professor emerita at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, said. “And that makes this book all the more fascinating. From leadership in the period from 1992 through 2022 and in positions that range from Auxiliary Visitor to Visitor to General Counsilor (to) Superior General, Br. Bob takes us through these General Chapters as the ultimate insider.”

Br. Bob is well known in the La Salle community. The native Philadelphian earned his bachelor’s in modern European history from La Salle in 1972, a master’s from the University of Notre Dame in 1975, and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania in 1988. Yet, it is his lifelong commitment to service that truly distinguishes him.

For decades, Br. Bob’s leadership has enriched the Lasallian global community. Notably, he served as Superior General of the Institute from May 2014 through May 2022. His career also included roles as General Councilor for the Lasallian Region of North America (USA and Canada), a 11-year tenure as a missionary in the Philippines (where he also coached basketball while supervising Lasallian schools), Auxiliary Visitor of the Baltimore District (1991–1998), director of education for the former USA-Toronto Region (1998–2001), Visitor of the Baltimore District (2001–2007), and vice president of the corporation at La Salle University.

Br. Bob, with fellow Christian Brothers, at his book launch.

With the publication of A Charism Ever New, Br. Bob continued his legacy of service and leadership, offering insights that will guide the Lasallian community into the future. Reflecting on his motivation to write, he noted:

“We hear Pope Francis say that our time is not an era of change, but a change of era. And when he says that, when he says we’re talking about the change of an era, the end of modernity, the end of the modern age, he’s merely echoing what historians and others have been saying for the past 100 years. That the modern age introduced during the time of the Reformation, the Renaissance, and the Enlightenment, that time has come to an end, and we’re moving into an era that’s not known, not named at this time. And that influenced my thinking and my writing of the book.”

A Charism Ever New is available now on Amazon.