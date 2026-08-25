A winning first season for Acrobatics and Tumbling

The Acrobatics and Tumbling team concluded its inaugural season 4-2 with the only two losses coming on the road against multi-year established programs in Missouri State and Duquesne.

The Explorers’ home finale victory against Georgian Court on Senior Day Sunday in April set program records for points scored and margin of victory, as well as wins in every heat.

The Acrobatics and Tumbling is one of three new teams that debuted this year. The Rugby and Triathlon teams also completed their inaugural seasons in the fall semester.