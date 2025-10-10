A(I) technological revolution

Artificial intelligence (AI) is unlikely to fully replace humans or pose a widespread threat to most jobs. But AI is going to become increasingly integral to everyday life and open a multitude of doors for the people who understand it, according to Yang Wang, Ph.D., director of La Salle’s new online master’s program in artificial intelligence.

Yang Wang, Ph.D.

“In essence, AI is about enabling machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as understanding language, recognizing patterns, or solving problems,” Wang said.

According to Wang, AI is quickly becoming present everywhere and for everyone, showing up in places like facial recognition on smartphones and the automation of repetitive tasks in workplaces.

“AI’s role in the wider world is nothing short of transformative and pervasive; it truly impacts everyone in nearly every aspect of their lives, often in ways they might not even consciously realize. It’s no longer just a futuristic concept but an integral part of our daily existence,” he said. “Ultimately, AI is reshaping how we interact with information, how businesses operate, how we learn, how we experience the world around us, and the creation of entirely new possibilities.”

AI’s growth made fall 2025 the perfect time for the introduction of La Salle’s graduate degree program.

La Salle already has a strong foundation in computer science related degrees, Wang said, and the faculty and resources on campus provided an ideal springboard to venture into the artificial intelligence specialty. Career prospects for graduates and AI professionals also played a big part in the decision.

“The primary driver for this launch is the exponential growth in demand for AI professionals across every industry,” Wang said.

This growing pool of jobs combined with current Explorer interest in the specialization prompted La Salle to create a program that will help graduates conquer the world of AI. The fully online, evening schedule of the program means it’s accessible to everyone, Wang said.

“Our new artificial intelligence degree program is meticulously designed to equip students with the comprehensive knowledge and practical skills needed to thrive in this rapidly expanding field,” Wang said.

The overarching goal of the program is to empower the students in all areas of artificial intelligence, Wang said. They’ll be taught how to use and utilize AI in a variety of ways and students will learn from a curriculum that covers essentials areas, including foundational understanding of AI and applications using AI.

Students will also participate in a Capstone Experience, where they will apply all the things they’ve learned throughout the program working on a real-world project with supervision from faculty.

The doors that an artificial intelligence degree will open for graduates are endless, Wang said. They’ll graduate from La Salle not only credentialed, but also with the capabilities valued by employers in the field.

There are several impactful careers that the graduates of the program will be well positioned for, he said, including AI engineers, AI researchers, machine learning engineers, and data scientists, some of which also come with impressive salaries.

The program is perfectly aligned with exciting developments in AI in both Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, Wang said, with Philly and the wider region being growing hubs for AI innovation and investment.

Major companies like Google and Amazon have committed to investing more than $45 billion in the region and Pennsylvania has been ranked as one of the top three U.S. states for AI readiness. Just in Philadelphia, established companies like Comcast and Capital One have been integrating AI into their operations and looking for people who can fill the new roles. Combine this with the startup ecosystem in the city and graduates have a lot to look forward to, Wang said.

“In essence, the timing of our AI degree program is not coincidental,” Wang said. “It’s a strategic response to the significant AI investment and growth in our region, ensuring our students are at the forefront of this technological revolution and ready to contribute to Philadelphia’s AI landscape.”

-Naomi Thomas